Fuwa Fuwa, a Japanese pancake restaurant that has taken Toronto by storm, is finally opening its first-ever store in Calgary this week.

It’s been a long time coming for Calgary’s first location, but it’s finally here.

The grand opening is this Saturday, May 7, in the charming Kensington community.

This chain is known for unbelievably soft and airy pancakes that are bouncy and light, with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

The name means fluffy fluffy in Japanese, and the pancakes here are some of the fluffiest you’ll ever try.

Pancakes are made by whipping egg whites to soft peaks which is how they get their souffle-like airy quality. Also like a souffle, they are then cooked at a low temperature very slowly.

It’s a delicate process that combines soufflé and traditional pancake cooking techniques, which creates a one-of-a-kind item that Calgary is going to lose it over.

The Fuwa Fuwa Signature is served with strawberry, blueberry, and banana, but there are also creations like tiramisu, crème brûlée, and matcha and red bean pancakes.

Pancakes are the way to go here, but there are also extravagant waffle dishes, macarons, rolls, crepes, cookies, and even burnt top cheesecake.

This is such exciting news about the fluffy Japanese pancake spot everybody’s been waiting for.

Originally, this location was supposed to be open in November of 2021, so when we say it’s been a highly anticipated announcement, we really mean it.

Be one of the first people in YYC to check out this trendy new breakfast spot that’s definitely going to become a favourite place for many people.

Fuwa Fuwa YYC

Address: 1111 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

