After much anticipation, Rising Tides Taproom, a new inclusive community taproom, is finally opening today at 2 pm.

This new taproom aims to be a safe space for everyone with beautiful coastal vibes, a local connection, and a great selection of craft beers.

This beautiful taproom in the Montgomery community will be offering birthday cake donuts to celebrate.

The gorgeous decor of lush plants, beach-wood tables, and the aquamarine wallpaper illustrated with bold images of sea life is immediately eye-catching.

“Think a bright and airy Tofino beach house living room (minus the ocean view),” Ali Goulet and Katie McNeil, the owners of Rising Tides Taproom, told Dished.

“We have incorporated lots of coastal elements in our art: wood, tile and many plants. We hope to be a little escape in Calgary where you can come to feel the ease of the west coast way.”

There’s also space for shuffleboard, bar seats, a dining room, couches, and more in the 45-seat room that feels like a beach cabin.

That’s intriguing enough for us, but the food, beer, and overall concept have had people talking about this new neighbourhood spot.

“We are going to have a fun rotational market-style menu with snacks and items from a whole bunch of local favourites and hidden gems,” said the two owners.