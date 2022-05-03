O-My Kimbap, a new Korean concept specializing in rice rolls and shaved ice treats, opened in Calgary.

This new spot serves up kimbap, which is similar to sushi, and bingsoo, a shaved ice dessert made with sweet toppings like chopped fruit, condensed milk, fruit syrup, and red beans.

Located at 919E Centre Street NW, this is a unique addition to the dining scene in YYC.

There are eight different kinds of kimbap rice rolls on the menu, with different ways to customize them to your tastes.

Spice levels, rice, cheeses, and different sauces can all be modified or added to the order. Vegetable, tuna, spam, beef, and spicy pork are just a few options available.

Snowflakes are a much sweeter version of decadent cold treats, with flavours including matcha, Oreo, and milk red bean.

As for the fruit snow here, these are all fully customizable.

There are seven different fruits to choose from, like strawberry and mango, to add on top of the shaved ice.

Everything here is made-to-order, made fresh, and also available in quick ready-to-go packets from the fridge.

Whether you’re feeling savoury or sweet, this cute new spot has it all.

O-My Kimbap

Address: 919E Centre Street NW, Calgary

Instagram