Lily Asian Bistro, an entirely new, chef-driven Asian-inspired tapas concept, opens today in Calgary.

The entertaining space is another addition to Calgary’s already impressive 17th Avenue, serving up crafted cocktails, shareable plates, a bao bar, and even a karaoke room.

The grand opening for this new spot promises an epic culinary experience unlike anything else in Calgary.

Fun cocktails, shareable plates, and a wide assortment of bao buns sound like an incredible night out, especially on 17th Avenue.

The food is super affordable and small, so whatever your appetite is, come and order as much as you want and try a little of everything.

Oysters served with yuzu pearls, and Japanese rice balls are entirely vegetarian, made with umeboshi and shoyu sauce.

We tried the Yakitori; a Japanese skewered chicken made with expertly prepared chicken thighs and mustard sauce.

Many restaurants have been creating unique versions of deviled eggs, and Lily Asian Bistro has one you have to order for the table. It’s a ramen-style egg made with white miso.

Out of all the mains we tried (tuna, grilled octopus, and beef tataki), the chicken karaage was the favourite.

The bao buns were also a hit, with an a la carte style way of ordering, from the proteins to the vegetables, to the sauces that come to the table.

Then, you grab the boa buns and build your own right at the table however you want. It was a favourite at the table.

The Bao Mac Burger was pretty cool too.

Stop by, order a couple of cocktails, pour some sake; have your appetite and the best karaoke song ready.

Doors open at 6 pm.

Lily Asian Bistro

Address: 1438 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram