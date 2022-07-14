Best new restaurants in Calgary you have to check out soon
Summer is in full swing and so are the openings of many new restaurants in Calgary, including patios, bars, and fast-food joints.
Going to a favourite and familiar spot is always easy, but trying a new place can also be rewarding.
We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience.
Borough Bar + Grill
Borough Bar + Grill is an exciting new restaurant, bar, and patisserie that just opened in northwest Calgary.
Inspired by the five boroughs of New York, Borough Bar + Grill looks like it will become one of Calgary’s premier destinations.
Food from the five boroughs is incredibly diverse and the menu will be designed to reflect all of those different tastes. Expect to see New York staple dishes like rotisserie chicken, prime rib, and whole fish on the tables.
Address: 4011 University Avenue NW, Calgary
Space Robo Chicken
Space Robo Chicken, a new fried chicken spot in Calgary, might be the first sign of our surrender to the robots.
The menu seems to consist of fried chicken, with drumsticks, wings, breasts, thighs, and boneless pieces available in either flavour, and all cooked by robots.
Address: 118-6008 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Jun Katsu
Jun Katsu is an exciting new Japanese concept that just opened in Calgary.
Serving katsu, this menu is also filled with Japanese specialties, like tempura, curry, noodles, and more.
Address: 20 Crowfoot Crescent NW #420, Calgary
Ricardo’s Hideaway
Ricardo’s Hideaway, a popular rum bar in Calgary, is technically a reopening, but we’re still incredibly excited about it.
Located at 1530 5th Street SW, Ricardo’s Hideaway combines the best parts of Cuba and the Caribbean with just a touch of the South Pacific to create an exotic paradise.
The Havana-style oasis offers seating for 60 and features a sunlit patio, perfect for soaking up the rays with a daiquiri in hand.
Address: 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary
Launchpad Golf – Heritage Point Golf Club
Launchpad Golf is a super popular multi-level golf and entertainment venue that just opened, and we are definitely counting it as a restaurant.
The dishes are similar to a high-end sports bar or pub, with pizza, handhelds, tacos, bowls, and shareable foods like wings, nachos, sliders, or pork buns.
There’s even a “millionaire status” hot dog.
Address: Heritage Pointe – 1 Heritage Pointe Drive, Calgary