Summer is in full swing and so are the openings of many new restaurants in Calgary, including patios, bars, and fast-food joints.

Going to a favourite and familiar spot is always easy, but trying a new place can also be rewarding.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new spots.

Borough Bar + Grill is an exciting new restaurant, bar, and patisserie that just opened in northwest Calgary.

Inspired by the five boroughs of New York, Borough Bar + Grill looks like it will become one of Calgary’s premier destinations.

Food from the five boroughs is incredibly diverse and the menu will be designed to reflect all of those different tastes. Expect to see New York staple dishes like rotisserie chicken, prime rib, and whole fish on the tables.

Address: 4011 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Space Robo Chicken, a new fried chicken spot in Calgary, might be the first sign of our surrender to the robots.

The menu seems to consist of fried chicken, with drumsticks, wings, breasts, thighs, and boneless pieces available in either flavour, and all cooked by robots.

Address: 118-6008 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary