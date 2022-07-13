The Packwood Grand, one of Calgary’s most exclusive and fashionable events of the year, is back next month.

Returning on August 6 at the Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, this is the high-fashion, luxury, social, and lifestyle event of the summer.

As Calgary puts away its Stampede outfits, now is the time to start planning Southern Belle-inspired outfits of tailored suits and wide-brimmed hats.

Fascinators, top hats, Mint Juleps, colourful suits, high-end food, and more will all be available at this heart-pounding horse racing event.

Invitees can expect a grand red-carpet entry, crafted luncheon, amazing photo opportunities perfect for your Instagram, a list of premium cocktails, and endless champagne.

If you need help with the races, this event will also be having a crash course on horserace betting so that you can make the most of your time there.

“This year is expected to be the largest year for attendance yet,” said Tyler Rygus, co-director of the event, in a press release.

“To keep the event exciting for past guests we will be making a few changes this year, adding a few new elements and attractions.”

This party is old-world leisure meets modern sophistication. The well-dressed affair is attended by many highly cultured, business-leading, and fashion-forward Calgarians.

It’s the best reason to wear your fanciest (and most fun) attire.

“Although I haven’t had the good fortune to attend the Kentucky Derby yet, I have been told that the outfits at Packwood Grand are just as fabulous, if not more amazing, than what can be seen at Churchill Downs in Louisville,” said Rygus.

The event is invite-only, but you can request one on the website, and it’s absolutely worth it to try.

Packwood Grand

When: August 6, 2022

Where: Century Downs Racetrack and Casino – 260 Century Downs Drive

