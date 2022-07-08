Space Robo Chicken, a new fried chicken spot in Calgary, might be the first sign of our surrender to the robots.

It was initially set to open this fall, but it looks like this Macleod Trail restaurant has just opened. Also, it will have robots in the kitchen making all the fried chicken.

That’s right…robots.

The food menu here seems great no matter who (or what) is cooking it.

The menu seems to consist of main chicken and fried chicken, with drumsticks, wings, breasts, thighs, and boneless pieces available in either flavour.

There are also seven different burger options, with classics like the original or cheeseburgers or wilder options such as the bulgogi, teriyaki, or spicy grilled versions.

Classic fried chicken joint side dishes will also be served here, like fries, popcorn chicken, pickled radish, and salads, to name a few.

It’s unclear right now if robots will be making ALL of the items on the menu or just the fried chicken. We can’t wait to find out.

Stay tuned for all updates on this new fried chicken spot. This is just the soft opening date, so go in and see what robot chicken is all about.

Space Robo Chicken

Address: 118-6008 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram