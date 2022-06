Ricardo’s Hideaway, a popular rum bar in Calgary, is finally reopening next weekend.

Located just off 17th Avenue on 5th Street, this cocktail bar and patio space have been missed on the Calgary scene.

Indoor dining has been closed for more than a year, and the entire place has been closed for over six months. It looks like that’s about to change.

Just in time for summer and the Calgary Stampede, Ricardo’s Hideaway is set to open again next weekend.

This trendy tiki bar is a part of the Concorde Entertainment Group, which has started some of Calgary’s best restaurants, such as Major Tom, Lonely Mouth, and Surfy Surfy.

Some renovations and an upgrade to the food and cocktail menu were being completed, making this highly anticipated reopening even more exciting for YYC.

Located at 1530 5th Street SW, Ricardoā€™s Hideaway combines the best parts of Cuba and the Caribbean with just a touch of the South Pacific to create an exotic paradise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricardos Hideaway (@ricardosyyc)

The Havana-style oasis offers seating for 60 and features a sunlit patio, perfect for soaking up the rays with a daiquiri in hand.

Those who worship cocktails will be well taken care of here. Ricardoā€™s offers an impressiveĀ rum-focused cocktail menu (with 100+ rums listed). Craft beers, wines, and a range of new and classic cocktails are also available.

In terms of food, Ricardoā€™s serves up a variety of Latin-inspired dishes, including plantain chips, ahi tuna ceviche, cheese empanadas, jerk-marinated crab legs, curry goat, smoked pork back ribs, and more.

Ricardo’s aims to open on Thursday, June 30, but it’s possible it could also be the Friday or the Saturday. Stay tuned for updates!

Ricardo’s Hideaway

Address: 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Jess Fleming