Jun Katsu is an exciting new Japanese concept that just opened in Calgary.

Located in Northwest Calgary, this spot opened today, June 30, just in time for the Canada Day long weekend.

You can find this new restaurant that specializes in katsu at 20 Crowfoot Crescent NW #420.

Serving katsu, this menu is also filled with Japanese specialties, like tempura, curry, noodles, and more.

People have been waiting for this one for a while.

Fantastic katsu dishes are not always easy to find, and this place serves it super crispy on the outside, with different styles, like options with melted cheese inside or smothered in tangy curry.

So what is katsu?

Often using chicken and pork, katsu is a Japanese dish of fried chicken made with panko bread crumbs. The chicken is often beaten until tender and cooked until crispy. Especially served with delicious sauces and sides, it’s one of the best ways to enjoy fried chicken.

You’ll want to check this spot out now that it’s open.

Jun Katsu

Address: 20 Crowfoot Crescent NW #420, Calgary

Instagram