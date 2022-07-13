The Pioneer launches new Calgary Stampede event and party space
The Pioneer has partnered with ToolShed Brewery and the Notorious P.I.G. for one new epic downtown Calgary Stampede event space.
Located at 117 8th Avenue SW, this is a patio and inside space that can fit up to 300 people for events and parties.
The space is available to book as well, to host friends, clients, and all other types of Stampede-style parties.
The Pioneer is always a fully customizable event venue and this is a special limited-time-only collaboration for the Stampede. ToolShed Brewery is a super popular brewery making craft beers, and the Notorious P.I.G. is a competition BBQ team making some seriously delicious food.
There will even be live music and DJs will be playing daily with options to customize the experience as well for private events.
The space will be running from July 8 to 17, 2022, and is available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
It’s a stunning venue that consists of multiple spaces, including The Tall Gallery, The Mezzanine, and The Mill.
It’s only here for a short time, so don’t miss out on checking it out!
For space availability please check The Pioneer website.
The Pioneer X ToolShed Brewery X Notorious P.I.G. Event Space
Address: 117 8th Avenue SW, Calgary