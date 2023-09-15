Best new restaurants in Calgary you have to check out soon
Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.
YYC has so many great restaurants to choose from. Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go.
We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including exciting new fast-food spots and a new bubble tea concept.
- You might also like:
- 5 best New York-style pizza joints in Calgary you have to check out
- McDonald’s opens huge two-storey location with rooftop patio on Calgary's 17th Ave (VIDEO)
- 10 best frozen foods at H Mart to get for under $16 (PHOTOS)
Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.
Padmanadi Vegan Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Specializing in Indonesian food, the award-winning menu here has consistently appealed to vegan and non-vegan diners in Edmonton.
It JUST opened on Friday, September 15.
Address: 110 8835 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Alchemist Bistro
View this post on Instagram
This new dining pop-up series is from the Cafe Alchemist team, which takes a modern approach to afternoon dining that merges the “unexpected and focuses on exceptional products and local ingredients that push forward the culinary scene.”
Address: 850 2nd Street SW, Calgary
The Unicorn
View this post on Instagram
The Unicorn, a very popular and fun bar, just opened its second location on Calgary’s 4th Street.
Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary
HiroMiko
View this post on Instagram
This new concept serves up specialty drinks like bubble tea in adorable cups with two dogs on them. If you’ve never had Filipino Iskrambol, you need to go here immediately to try the refreshing and delicious Filipino dessert!
Address: 3745 Memorial Drive E #1, Calgary
Oneway Seoul Pocha
View this post on Instagram
This new spot promises to transport diners to the streets of Seoul by recreating the atmosphere and vibe that you might feel by checking out all of the Korean street stalls. Some of the menu items include Korean street food like egg rolls and even the fun cooking style of Korean-style hot pot.
Address: 1-512 6th Street SW, Calgary