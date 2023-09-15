Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.

YYC has so many great restaurants to choose from. Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including exciting new fast-food spots and a new bubble tea concept.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padmanadi Vegan Eatery (@padmanadi)

Specializing in Indonesian food, the award-winning menu here has consistently appealed to vegan and non-vegan diners in Edmonton.

It JUST opened on Friday, September 15.

Address: 110 8835 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alchemist Bistro (@alchemist.bistro)

This new dining pop-up series is from the Cafe Alchemist team, which takes a modern approach to afternoon dining that merges the “unexpected and focuses on exceptional products and local ingredients that push forward the culinary scene.”

Address: 850 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Unicorn (@unicorncalgary)

The Unicorn, a very popular and fun bar, just opened its second location on Calgary’s 4th Street.

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HiroMiko (@hiromikobubbletea)

This new concept serves up specialty drinks like bubble tea in adorable cups with two dogs on them. If you’ve never had Filipino Iskrambol, you need to go here immediately to try the refreshing and delicious Filipino dessert!

Address: 3745 Memorial Drive E #1, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oneway Seoul Pocha (@oneway_yyc)

This new spot promises to transport diners to the streets of Seoul by recreating the atmosphere and vibe that you might feel by checking out all of the Korean street stalls. Some of the menu items include Korean street food like egg rolls and even the fun cooking style of Korean-style hot pot.

Address: 1-512 6th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram