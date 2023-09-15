McDonald’s opens huge two-storey location on Calgary's 17th Ave
Sep 15 2023, 3:50 pm
A massive McDonald’s location just opened on Calgary’s iconic 17th Avenue.
This new outpost for the popular chain is two storeys, has a rooftop patio, and is open 24 hours.
There are some amazing places to eat on 17th Avenue, from restaurants to great patios, but sometimes you just want McDonald’s.
Whether or not you agree you can find the best fast-food breakfast sandwiches here, it’s hard to argue this is one of the most impressive spaces in the city for a quick burger and fries.
Drive by this can’t-miss spot and see what you think for yourself, or better yet, stop in for a Big Mac and sit on the roof while it still feels like summer.
