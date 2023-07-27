Cinnaholic, a super-popular loaded cinnamon bun chain, is opening another Calgary location soon.

Located at Township Shopping Centre, the dessert shop aims to open on Friday, August 18.

Calgary has some great spots for cinnamon buns, and this is one more place fans of the gourmet sweet treat can look forward to.

To celebrate this opening, the team will be selling $2 cinnamon rolls from 10 am to 2 pm on August 18.

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 40 different frosting varieties and decadent topping options.

Some of the signature rolls here include a Caramel Apple Pie and a Campfire S’mores, but you can also go ahead and build your own. Frosting options include coffee, banana cream, peanut butter, chocolate, and many more, and just a handful of the many toppings are blueberries, brownie bites, cookie dough, and pie crumble.

The buns at this spot are not only vegan but are also free of dairy and lactose, eggs, and cholesterol.

Cinnaholic currently operates more than 50 locations across Canada and the US.

Stay tuned for all announcements for this exciting new location opening up soon. In the meantime, you can always check out the other YYC Cinnaholic location.

Cinnaholic Calgary — Township Shopping Centre

Address: 80 Longview Common SE, Unit 870, Calgary

Instagram