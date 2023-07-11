FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Tori Bar: New Japanese restaurant opens soon in Calgary

|
Jul 11 2023, 6:19 pm
jazz3311/Shutterstock

Tori Bar, a very exciting new Japanese concept, is opening soon in Calgary.

This new spot is opening soon at 905 13th Street SE. The menu here will specialize in yakitori paired with drinks and more.

If you’re unfamiliar with yakitori dining, it’s a popular street food in Japan. Yakitori are skewers, generally of seasoned and grilled meat. This bar will bring an authentic taste to YYC with handheld street food and a great selection of cocktails, beer, and more.

The menu here hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s sure to have a wide range of tasty yakitori items and creative cocktails.

Stay tuned for any updates regarding the opening of this exciting new food spot and bar.

Tori Bar

Address: 905 13th Street SE, Calgary

Instagram

