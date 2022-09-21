8 best cozy bars in Calgary to grab a drink at this season

The best cozy bars in Calgary are the ones that make you feel welcome, feel intimate, and have a warm ambiance, either from cozy spaces, friendly faces, or things like fireplaces.

A cozy coffee shop is always nice, but sometimes you might be looking for something a little bit stronger.

As the weather gets colder, we are looking for more and more comfy, cozy, and toasty spots to hole up in and grab a drink or two.

Good cocktails, good food, and good company – there’s no need to turn on the fireplace channel, we’ve got the real thing for you right here in Calgary.

These are a few of the best cozy bars in Calgary to warm yourself up at this time of year.

One of the best bars in Canada is also one of the coziest.

The dimly lit cocktail bar has comfortable bar seating with chairs, sofa booths in the bar, as well as lamps and wooden bar ladders that make the entire space feel cozy.

It doesn’t matter that it’s always busy or right in the heart of the city. Proof is one of the best cozy bars in Calgary.

Address: 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Free House offers patrons a casual atmosphere with a great selection of beer (24 rotating taps) along with a menu that “focuses on North American Cuisine​.”

It’s the elevated comforting bar food, movies on the TV, and friendly service that makes this one of the coziest spots in the Kensington community.

Address: 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

Leopold’s Tavern might be a pretty loud and busy party-style bar, but most of the time it’s just a neighbourhood pub with cozy vibes.

It’s dark, the food is comforting, and each table and booth feel secluded, and that makes it feel cozy.

Address: 1201 1st Street SW, Calgary – Beltline

Address: 302 Sage Valley Common NW, Calgary – Sage Hill

Address: 6512 Bowness Road NW, Calgary – Bowness

Guests can grab a seat, order whatever they’d like from the bar, and enjoy the night however they’d like. Pay at the bar, start a tab, and have the drinks and food come to you with the freedom to leave at your leisure.

It’s dark, it’s quiet, it’s fun, and it is cozy.

Address: 348A 14th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is a swanky Stephen Avenue cocktail lounge with a 1960s vibe. There are side rooms, with each one offering an experience cozier than the next. Book a room for an intimate evening with a group or just come here for a cozy date with some fantastic food.

Address: 100-118 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Grab a seat in this cozy spot where you can rosé all day or mix it up and try out the Moscatos, merlots, or malbecs. Also in the house are pinots, cab savs, chardonnays, and a Bordeaux blend, along with plenty more.

Creating your charcuterie board to pair with your glass of vino is highly recommended.

Address: 1131 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Living up to its name, this is our city’s cozy living room space where you can kick back by the fire, sip irresistible cocktails, and warm up your stomach with six-year-old white cheddar fondue.

Address: 514 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

As if fondue and wine weren’t cozy enough, this hidden spot is long, darkly lit, and decorated with intimate booths and tables lit by warm lights around every turn.

It’s one of the coziest (and newest) restaurants in Calgary.

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary (behind Una Pizza)

