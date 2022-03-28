Missy’s This or That, a brand new cocktail bar in a swanky setting, just opened in Calgary over the weekend.

This enticing new bar is a small and intimate one, with low lighting, simple decor, and comfortable seating. If it wasn’t for the large windows overlooking the Mission and Beltline area, you might think you’re in a Brooklyn bar.

Missy’s opened up on the weekend, offering a simple but excellent menu of beer, wine, late-night-style snacks, and cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy’s (@missysthisthat)

The full-service bar worked by the talented bartending team is ready to offer several varieties and vintages of wine, beer in bottles, beer in cans, snacks, sweets, liqueurs, schnapps, and liquor of all sorts.

Order up any of the original cocktail menus created here, or stick with a classic that is also presented on the uncomplicated menu.

It’s a hip bar with a hip way of doing things, too.

Guests can grab a seat, order whatever they’d like from the bar, and enjoy the night however they’d like. Pay at the bar, start a tab, and have the drinks and food come to you with the freedom to leave at your own leisure.

You can definitely grab a caesar or a martini at Missy’s, but we suggest trying one of the originals, like a new recipe for the Appletini. The colourful Cosmos of Zamalek drink is made with vodka, cider vermouth, and hibiscus juice.

A perfect late snack menu at a bar is simple and delicious, with perfect sizes to order a few for a couple of people to try, and also ideal for large groups to order loads of dishes.

Spanish ham, olives, a selection of Canadian cheeses, and preserved vegetables are just a few of the items that can make an amazing charcuterie spread at the table.

Missy’s is open Thursday to Sunday right now, from 5 pm to 1 am. Make sure to check it out and bring anyone that appreciates dining at its coolest.

Missy’s This or That

Address: 348A 14th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram