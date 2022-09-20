Oodle Noodle, a popular Edmonton-based noodle restaurant, is coming to Calgary.

With locations already in Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, and Airdrie, this growth is an exciting step for the noodle restaurant.

Sonny Pham founded Oodle Noodle, using his years of living and travelling through Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand to create the concept and menu, which is made up of starters, salads, soups, rice dishes, and 15+ noodle dishes.

Green onion cakes, wonton soup, Thai chicken salad, and Bombay butter chicken fried rice are all fantastic options, and that doesn’t even include any of the noodle dishes yet.

Butter chicken mac and cheese, jungle curry, lemongrass chicken, and pad Thai are just a few of the noodle bowl options here. The thousand-year flavour bowl comes wok-fried with mandarin noodles, ginger, fresh vegetables, and black bean sauce, served with your choice of protein.

There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options as well.

Sonny and his team make all of the noodles, sauces, and tofu used in all the dishes at all locations, which thankfully will soon include YYC.

Stay tuned for all updates and announcements regarding this now highly anticipated opening in YYC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oodle Noodle (@oodlenoodlegram)

Oodle Noodle

Address: 1244 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram