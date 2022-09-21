The new Bluebird Restaurant & Lobby Bar, Banff’s newest dining destination, just soft launched.

Offering a wood-fired steakhouse experience with a mid-century love for cocktails, this is dinner with a very exciting atmosphere. This will be a great addition to Banff’s already vibrant dining scene.

The menu at Bluebird Restaurant will focus on steakhouse classics with modern twists and delicious comfort foods to pair perfectly with the “keys-in-the-bowl dinner party” vibes.

Inspired by charming mid-century chalets, the concept explores rich Alpine culture and the primal instinct to seek shelter, fire and socialize.

The roaring fire will cook and cackle in the middle of the space here, fire-roasting meats, fish and vegetables all night. For drinks, in the lobby bar, an emphasis on classic cocktails and tiki-styler drinks will compliment the fiery food dishes.

Appetizers include spicy pineapple baby back ribs and raw oysters, while entrees include pasta, mains, and steak, like the bone-in ribeye from Alberta. There’s even an all-day roasted prime rib and beef menu, with four different cuts and plenty of tasty sides, like cheesy mashed potatoes and creamed greens.

The next time you visit Banff, stop by the Bluebird restaurant and see what the excitement is about. Sparks will be flying!

