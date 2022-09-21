8 best cozy coffee shops you need to visit in Calgary this fall

Looking for the best cozy coffee shops in Calgary? It makes sense, especially with pumpkin spice and chilly weather approaching.

From cafes filled with plants to brick-exposed coffee shops with little fireplaces, these are the best cozy coffee shops you should check out.

Each location feels quaint and adorable, allowing for a quiet and comfy space with great bites and coffee.

It even feels like every location is tucked away in the corners of neighbourhoods and streets that make you feel cozy even before you walk through the doors.

Address: 103 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 803 24th Avenue SE #15, Calgary

Address: 140 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 1402 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 2102 Centre Street N, Calgary

Alforno offers up a beautifully calming interior, filled with natural light, lush plants, and exposed brick. The selection of house-made pastries, sandwiches, and a delicious espresso menu is almost secondary to the ambience here.

If you’re planning on cozying up with a coffee, Alforno is a great space for it.

Address: 222 7th Avenue SW, Calgary (Eau Claire)

Phone: 403-454-0380

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary (First Street Market)

Phone: 403-730-8755

Philosafy’s name reflects the philosophers who would gather in coffee houses to compare their brilliant ideas.

Nestled on 17th Avenue right in the heart of the city, this popular shop offers great coffee and an even greater atmosphere of coziness in the middle of the bustling street outside. The subtle lampshades, little pot plants, and copper filters make the space even more intimate.

Address: 632 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-3177

Higher Ground is a local Calgary favourite. It’s cozy, it’s comfy, and it’s got little fireplaces.

This cafe puts great effort into being an environmentally conscious business, and that’s really just one more reason to feel comfortable in every way here. The coffee is 100% organic and fair trade.

Address: 1126 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-270-3780

Address: 715 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-243-7070

Address: 2502 Capitol Hill Crescent NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-668-1175

Pronounced “Kah-va” (meaning “coffee” in Polish), this cafe focuses on offering organic European beans.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, long benches, and friendly staff, this is a coffee shop that feels cozy by yourself or with a study group of any size.

Address: 101-1333 8th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-5233

Our Daily Brett is a delicious spot that foodies will love. It also has one of the best brunch menus in YYC.

It’s always busy in here, especially with the market of craft goods, but it always feels cozy and comfy.

Address: 1507 29th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-0422

The coffee is known for being high-quality, using only direct trade coffee beans. The ingredients for making the espresso-style drinks at Deville are typically organic and made in-house.

With so many locations and even more opening soon, it’s clear coffee lovers are big fans of the coffee, comfy atmosphere, and food here.

All of the locations are some of the best cozy coffee shops in Calgary.

Address: Various locations

With a huge outdoor space and multiple floors, this coffee shop is large but with intimate rooms, much like a cozy house.

Grab a coffee, choose a space, and enjoy the unique feels of home at Socality House.

Address: 831 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

