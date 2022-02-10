Following an appearance on TV on February 6, Cam Dobranski saw a flood of negative reviews for his restaurant, Winebar Kensington.

Dobranski appeared on television to discuss his concerns over the recently lifted restrictions in Alberta. A few days after that, Winebar Kensington received over 50 one-star reviews in a 24-hour period.

“Hi all, due to me appearing in Global National News last night Winebar Kensington is getting smeared with 1 star reviews from people saying I am endorsing medical segregation,” wrote Dobranski in a recent Instagram post.

“I am just a business person wanting restrictions lifted as much as everyone else but in a safe manner,” the post continued.

Comments included in many of the negative reviews seemed to have nothing to do with the food or service of Winebar Kensington, but of the ownership’s concern for lifting restrictions.

“Another place who has decided to divide canadians. Will never ever return. Ever.” read one Google Review.

“We can’t support a restaurant that continues to enforce unjustifiable mandates!” read another Google Review.

“Please treat people with dignity and respect even if you disagree with their medical decisions. Think twice before supporting a government that’s blatantly leading its people to their own demise, much like yourselves and your business.”

“It’s not too late. Change your stance and stand on the right side of history,” the review continued.

When Dobranski noticed what was happening, he alerted his followers on Instagram about what was happening to his restaurant and asked them to leave a review.

“If you have been to Winebar recently please feel free to write a review to help make these disappointing remarks and people making false statements about our business and hurting our business,” read the Instagram post.

By the end of the next day, Winebar Kensington had received more than 300 five-star reviews.

“I just want to say thank you for the overwhelming love & support you showed our team and myself at @winebaryyc,” wrote Dobranski in a second Instagram post.

“Truly blown away by all the positivity and good vibes. Haters will hate but if you ask for help you have friends and community.”

“Thank you for reminding me why we do what we do and what our team strives for!” read the Instagram post.

Winebar Kensington currently has a 4.6/5-star rating on Google Reviews with over 500+ reviews.

