13 best coffee shops to break up with someone in Calgary

Made it through Valentine’s Day and now searching for the perfect place to break up with someone?

You could do it at home, but then you’re just stuck there with no escape.

A restaurant is a public space to shut it down, but then you have to sit through an awkward dinner with all of it hanging over your head, or worse yet, you break up before the appetizers arrive.

Coffee shops really are the best way to go.

They seem like an inconspicuous date idea, and there are always plenty of people around to (hopefully) avoid a dramatic scene, and coffee is fast!

Some coffee spots have different advantages and disadvantages, and we’ve rounded up a list so that you can split up as conveniently as possible.

These are the 13 best coffee shops in Calgary to break up with someone.

This is a great spot to break the tough news because you can get it over with and immediately go somewhere new entirely. This Alforno location is located in the First Street Market, which means you (or they) can make an easy escape. The Alforno also has amazing coffee and baked goods, so maybe things just won’t seem so bad.

Address: 222 7th Street SW, Calgary

Maven is a cafe and brunch spot that’s new and very busy, so a break up here will ensure you’ll avoid some sort of dramatic argument. It’s also a plant shop, so before you do it, you can purchase your soon-to-be ex-partner a goodbye ficus.

Address: 1006 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Element is a popular coffee shop with a beautiful room, so breaking up with someone here might be spoiling it for them, but hopefully it just makes things a little easier. Comfy couches with lush plant life make for as soothing of an environment as you’re going to get, but make sure they are the ones facing the “it’s all good baby baby” neon sign.

Address: 331 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Analog on 17th Avenue is one of the busiest and most popular coffee shops in Calgary. It’s an iconic corner where a quick break up is incredibly doable. Order a delicious coffee, rip off the Band-Aid, and then make a quick getaway to meet your friends for happy hour at any one of the amazing 17th Avenue cocktail bars.

Address: 740 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is a new coffee shop on 17th Avenue, built inside of a house that is designed for connecting with each other and the community. There are different rooms and spaces for privacy, and maybe the tight-knit community here can provide a support group for the person who is now the ex.

Address: 831 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phil and Sebastian is a hugely popular roaster in Calgary, so the familiar taste will hopefully offer some comfort in the middle of the devastation. This Simmons location also has plenty of escape routes for them to run and cry or for you to run and hide. Get to the other side and grab a bite to eat at Charbar, run out the front doors, duck under a table at Sidewalk Citizen with a croissant, or make a break for it through the back doors and jump into a kayak on the river. Do whatever you need to do.

Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Much like Alforno at the First Street Market, this new coffee shop to Downtown Calgary is already open in a great new food hall. The District at Beltline has a number of food vendors connected through different walkways, so you can break up with the person, decide how they’re taking it, go “grab a coffee” and maybe get lost on the way and never see the person again by accident.

Address: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Right now, Wise & Wright is takeout only, but it’s also a place for an amazing cup of coffee, with superfood ingredients or made traditionally. That means here you can have a quick, no-fuss, literally healthy breakup, which is the best way to go.

Address: 163, 317 7th Avenue SW

This spot was named after the cafes where philosophers would hang out in cafés to contemplate ideas. Another idea worth contemplating with your current partner might be “Why are we still together?” or “Why have you decided to rip my heart out?”

Address: 632 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

They make a mean cup of coffee here, and it’s also a health clinic that offers different services. Stop by, say hi, and, depending on how badly the breakup goes in the waiting room, schedule yourself in for a massage or chiropractic treatment.

Address: #608 100 Auburn Meadows Drive, Calgary

The coffee here is a pay what we can structure, so you can avoid being labelled as the “bad guy” by paying high prices for a good cause. It’s also located in a YMCA, so if you have a membership and they don’t, you can always jet out of there.

Address: Shawnessy YMCA – 333 Shawville Boulevard SE #400, Calgary

This adorable coffee shop in Aritzia is a great place to shop because you’re already in a mall, making retail therapy an instant cure. Try not to do it in front of too many employees, though; that might come off as a little harsh.

Address: Aritzia – Chinook Mall – 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Cafe and Mi specializes in making decadent waffle dishes and a great cup of coffee. Oh, and you can also cuddle kittens and cats in the other room. These cuddly fur balls are the perfect companion creatures to mend a broken heart. There’s NOTHING wrong with being dumped and immediately becoming a cat owner.

Address: #1134 – 12 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

