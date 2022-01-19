The recently opened Kin Coffee Cart and Kin Market operates on an endearing new pay-what-you-can business model.

Built on trust, generosity, and community, this alternative pay structure aims to be an inclusive one, allowing every person the ability to enjoy a cup of coffee and connection with another person.

“There’s some suggested prices on items, but we want everyone to shop with dignity,” Paul Annunziello, the project manager at Leftovers Foundation, said speaking with Dished.

“We recognize that everyone’s food budgets look different so some may pay a little less and some a little more; it will take both groups of people for this to work,” he added.

The Kin Coffee Cart will be open at the Shawnessy YMCA, while the Kin Market will be available at both the Shawnessy and Saddletowne YMCA locations here in Calgary.

“The YMCA has graciously offered Kin the space for free,” said Annunziello.

“Kin helps serve their community members that drop in by offering them the opportunity to pay what they’re able at a price they can afford.”

The Kin Coffee Cart will be selling ethically sourced coffee, and the Kin Market is a pop-up on wheels, with fresh produce, eggs, and other dry goods.

The team behind Kin hopes to expand even further than these two different spots.

“Eventually we’re hoping to open a more permanent location for the cafe and market depending on how the pilot runs and if people donate towards this new initiative,” Annunziello told Dished.

“We like to say that whether you have a quarter in your pocket or you’re a millionaire, you are welcome at Kin,” he added.

Even though the official launch date was January 18, the people of Calgary have already had an incredible response to this unique idea.

“We’ve had an incredible response from the community so far,” said Annunziello.

“One individual came to the Kin Market and told us she was stuck and had no money left for groceries this week for her and her kids. We told her to take what she needed and she did.”

“She thanked us and said she would be back next week after she got paid so that she could pay it forward for the next person who needed help affording their groceries.”

Kin believes there is space for everyone at the table, so visit either of these YMCAs, say hello, grab a cup of coffee, and pay whatever you can.

For anyone interested in donating to or volunteering with Kin, visit weareallkin.ca.

Kin Coffee Cart

Address: Shawnessy YMCA – 333 Shawville Boulevard SE #400, Calgary

Kin Market

Address: Shawnessy YMCA – 333 Shawville Boulevard SE #400, Calgary

Address: Saddletowne YMCA – 180-7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE, Calgary

Instagram