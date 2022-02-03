You wouldn’t expect one of Calgary’s best cups of coffee to come from a health clinic, but the coffee at Auburn Bay is one of the city’s hidden gems.

Kerrin Maroti, the clinic owner, is a trained physiotherapist at her clinic that specializes in chiropractic medicine, physiotherapy, and massage. She also happens to be an internationally trained barista.

Amazingly, the coffee here is complimentary.

It’s not just free for guests stopping in for the service; it’s also free for anyone willing to walk through the door and say hello.

“Coffee lovers can expect a complimentary coffee (decaf inclusive) to offer to our afternoon/evening patients,” Maroti told Dished.

“We feature an Indonesian medium roast with dark chocolate undertones. We have milk alternatives as well to suit any customer preferences.”

Maroti is the one who has brought this amazing coffee program in, and her love for coffee began during her travels.

“I had developed an interest in coffee while living in Australia and enjoyed testing out the abundance of local roasters,” said Maroti.

“It became a bit of a travel interest as well — I’d always be scoping out the best coffee shops to visit if we were going anywhere,” she added.

It was here that she was internationally certified as a barista.

“I took my course through the very literal Coffee School-Brisbane.”

A great cup of coffee starts with the bean used and Auburn Bay uses only the best.

“I’ve partnered with Calgary Heritage Roasting Company to feature what I consider the best local roast,” said Maroti.

Not only did Maroti believe this was the best product to use, but she had an in with one of the co-owners of the local coffee roaster.

“I absolutely adore CHRC!” said Maroti. “I went to school at U of C with co-owner Mike Wenzlawe.”

“I like any opportunity to support my friends, local businesses, and especially the combination of the two.”

The team at Calgary Heritage Coffee Roasters was also able to help Maroti as her journey to coffee perfection continued. She was able to get the best gear to take advantage of having a great roast to work with.

“They helped curate our coffee system as well,” said Maroti.

“Got National Cappuccino to order and set up our La Marzocca machine,” she added. The Auburn Bay employees actually call this machine “Linea Mini,” who they have deemed their hardest-working employee.

“They also picked out and calibrated our grinder from Eight Ounce Coffee. Really, Mike from CHRC made it super easy to provide our patients with an amazing service and supported local businesses along the way.”

It’s taken plenty of time and effort to get the coffee offered here to where it is, but for Maroti, it’s still a passion she loves doing.

“Coffee to me is a daily ritual and I take great comfort in my morning cup,” she said. “I know others find it therapeutic as well.”

It’s starting to make sense why a health clinic would want to offer a great cup of coffee. To Maroti, it isn’t just all of this fancy equipment and exceptional beans that make the coffee taste so good here.

“A bit cringy, but I think that what makes our coffee so good is the reasoning for offering it,” she explained.

“I wanted to offer complimentary and obviously amazing coffee to our patients because we know that most people coming in for care are in some level of pain or discomfort.”

And it isn’t just coffee for the adult patients. There’s also tea, hot chocolate for the kids, baby-cinnos for the little ones, and special puppucinnos for any four-legged pals that also walk through the door.

Don’t be shy and deprive yourself of trying one of Calgary’s best cups of coffee, whether you’re in need of a massage or not.

“We try to make the experience as enjoyable as possible.”

Auburn Bay

Address: #608 100 Auburn Meadows Drive, Calgary

