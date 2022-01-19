Cuddles and brunch sounds like the perfect Sunday, and Cafe & Mi offers both of those things in one incredible place.

This cat cafe is a chance to destress, connect, and cuddle with up to six cats in one bundle of pure joy.

As a proud partner of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, all of the cats you can cuddle and connect with are also up for adoption.

It is a cafe after all, so visitors can also order a Fratello cup of coffee during their time here. The kitchen at Cafe & Me also served breakfast and lunch entirely made in-house, to be enjoyed in a separate room of course.

The freshly made dessert waffles are stunning to look at, and they taste even better. These loaded Belgian waffles can be topped with all kinds of fruit, ice cream, sauces, chocolates, and more.

Whether you’re coming here for the brunch, to see if you’re a cat person, hoping to adopt a kitten, or simply looking for a cuddle, Cafe & Mi is here for it all.

Just give Cafe & Mi a call to book a 30-minute time slot for a visit with these furry friends.

Cafe & Mi

Address: #1134 – 12 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-375-4611

Instagram