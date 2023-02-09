Taqueria El Chefe is popped up in Calgary every now and then, and it’s finally back, having just had its 17th Avenue grand opening.

Specializing in Mexican street food, tacos, cocktails, and “the best birria Calgary has to offer,” it’s great this concept is back and in such a great location.

This Mexican concept has operated in a few YYC spots, like the popular PDT nightclub, serving margaritas and mojitos that pair perfectly with quesadillas, burritos, or something lighter like ceviche.

This is also a bit of a late-night party spot, especially on the weekends, with Latin DJ nights and daily drink specials.

Check out this new spot’s popular new location the next time you’re craving Mexican street food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taqueria El Chefe (@elchefecalgary)

Taqueria El Chefe

Address: 1438 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram