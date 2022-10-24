One of Calgary’s favourite seasonal events, the Inglewood Holiday Night Market, is officially returning next month.

The event dates for 2022 will be on three different weekends next month: November 4, 5, 11, 12, 25, and 26.

In its third year, the market will be in a new location, at the Quonset at Crossroads Market, running from 5 to 10 pm on each of the nights.

Admission to the kid-friendly event is just $5 at the door, and free for kids under 12 and anyone over the age of 65.

Attendees will find over 50 local vendors, live music all evening long, food options, and plenty of spots for beer, wine, and hot chocolate.

“We were overwhelmed by the popularity the Inglewood Night Market received during the summer and it’s always been our vision to make the Holiday Night Market an annual tradition,” said Jennifer Rempel, the Inglewood Night Market event producer, in a media release.

“We knew our time in the South Bank building was limited, so we are so excited to have a new location that can hopefully be the home to the Holiday Night Market for years to come.”

Besides being a fun time, it’s also a great opportunity to get some of that Christmas shopping finished.

“Shoppers can expect the same quality event that they know and love from our outdoor street markets,” said Rempel.

“Shipping rates and inflation have hit small businesses the hardest, so this is a fantastic opportunity for the whole family to come down and shop in person for one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list this year.”

The night market is always a highlight of the Calgary holiday season, so be sure to check out the event.

Inglewood Hollywood Night Market

When: November 4, 5, 11, 12, 25, and 26

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Quonset at Crossroads Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: $5, free for ages under 12 and over 65

Instagram