17 best Calgary food events to check out in March
February was the month of love, but it looks like March might be the month of amazing Calgary food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like trivia nights, ABBA parties, beer festivals, date night ideas, and cooking classes. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
- You might also like:
- 7 best places to get healthy fast food in Calgary
- 8 places to drink and eat within 5 minutes of Calgary's Saddledome
- 40 exceptional places to drink in Calgary
Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in March.
Bottlescrew Bill’s 28th Annual Beerfest
View this post on Instagram
Besides a full food menu, over 30 participating breweries, and over 80 beers to try, a ticket includes 15 beer sampling tickets which you can exchange for a 2 to 4 oz sample of beer.
When: Saturday, March 4 starting at 2 pm
Where: 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $30
Around the World in 35 Blocks Food Tour
Running for more than 15 years in YYC, this fun walking tour makes five or six stops at different ethnic food stores and restaurants on 17th Avenue, each one representing a different country.
When: Saturday, March 4 from 12 to 3 pm
Where: 3223 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Tickets
Drink Like an Italian
Located at Market Wines University District, this is the tasting of three Italian wines with a focus on the families and hard workers of Italy.
When: Saturday, March 4 from 1 to 2 pm
Where: 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary
Price: $15.75
Intro to Espresso
Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to use your home espresso machine and grinder to get the most out of your espresso.
This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in January.
When: Saturday, March 4, from 12:20 pm
Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Price: $99.75
Guja Food Market
This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.
When: Every Wednesday from 2 to 4:30 pm
Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina
Pinot Fest
View this post on Instagram
This is the second annual fest for the popular wine event from YYC’s Juice Imports team. These experts plan on opening more than two dozen bottles of wine, including a 17-year-old Champagne, and a handful of other surprises. Plus — ping pong!
When: Sunday, March 5 from 1 to 5 pm
Where:
Price: $50
Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks
Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?
This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer.
When: Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
Where: Okotoks Art Gallery – 53 North Railway Street, Okotoks
Price: $85.88
Authentic Indian Feast
This a three-hour culinary experience and cooking class that ends up being an incredible four-course meal, with dishes like butter chicken and garlic coconut rice.
When: Tuesday, March 14 from 6 to 9 pm
Where: Location provided after booking
Price: $102.51
YYC Food and Drink Experience
View this post on Instagram
Running from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26 (after a two-year hiatus), this dine-out festival has over 60 Calgary restaurants providing multi-course Prix Fixe menus.
Over 10 days, diners can choose from lunches, three and five-course menus, gourmet dinners, tasting style menus, one-of-a-kind chef collaborations, wine pairing dinners, and many other exciting culinary events.
When: Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants
Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course Prix Fixe menus
St. Patrick’s Day
Stay tuned for a list of fun events and specials that different bars and restaurants will be hosting. It’s definitely a highlight of the year in March.
When: Friday, March 17, 2023
Highfield Food & Beverage Market Fest
This is a celebration of all things food and drinks in Calgary’s Brewery Belt area.
When: Saturday, March 18 from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: 544 38a Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: FREE
Calgary’s Best Wings Contest
The “Calgary’s Best Wings” contest is the chance for lovers of chicken wings across YYC to showcase their creative culinary skills. It’s super easy too, no buying ingredients or making it at home. All you need to do is think up the most delicious wing flavour possible.
The contest is currently up and running, ending on March 13, and judging taking place on March 20.
Where: Tops Pizza & Steakhouse – 9919 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary
Price: Free to enter
Mixology Date Night
Presented by Frenchie Wine Bar and Your Date Night YYC, this is an incredible idea if you’re searching for a date night idea. Couples can learn to build, mix, and shake three hand-crafted cocktails with a partner (and drink them of course), and much more.
When: Friday, March 21 from 7 to 9 pm
Where: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $70
Half Your Plate Chef’s Dinner
View this post on Instagram
Half Your Plate is an elevated dining experience presented by several of the most celebrated chefs in Calgary.
The goal and theme of the exciting event, besides being a unique culinary experience, is to encourage people to include more fruits and vegetables on their plates.
The collaborative four-course plated dinner will be held at Heritage Park’s Gasoline Alley at 6 pm on Friday, March 24, featuring many of the city’s best food minds.
Where: Heritage Park’s Gasoline Alley
When: Friday, March 24, from 6 to 10 pm
Price: $85
The Dancing Queen
View this post on Instagram
Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.
When: March 25, 2023
Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $99 per person; buy here
Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
Every Tuesday, this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.
When: Every Tuesday from 7 to 8 pm
Where:
Price: FREE
Potion Putt
Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.
This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.
When: Until May 31, 2023
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here