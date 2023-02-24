February was the month of love, but it looks like March might be the month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like trivia nights, ABBA parties, beer festivals, date night ideas, and cooking classes. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in March.

Bottlescrew Bill’s 28th Annual Beerfest

Besides a full food menu, over 30 participating breweries, and over 80 beers to try, a ticket includes 15 beer sampling tickets which you can exchange for a 2 to 4 oz sample of beer.

When: Saturday, March 4 starting at 2 pm

Where: 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $30

Around the World in 35 Blocks Food Tour

Running for more than 15 years in YYC, this fun walking tour makes five or six stops at different ethnic food stores and restaurants on 17th Avenue, each one representing a different country.

When: Saturday, March 4 from 12 to 3 pm

Where: 3223 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets

Drink Like an Italian

Located at Market Wines University District, this is the tasting of three Italian wines with a focus on the families and hard workers of Italy.

When: Saturday, March 4 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $15.75

Intro to Espresso

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to use your home espresso machine and grinder to get the most out of your espresso.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in January.

When: Saturday, March 4, from 12:20 pm

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75

This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

When: Every Wednesday from 2 to 4:30 pm

Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina

Pinot Fest

This is the second annual fest for the popular wine event from YYC’s Juice Imports team. These experts plan on opening more than two dozen bottles of wine, including a 17-year-old Champagne, and a handful of other surprises. Plus — ping pong!

When: Sunday, March 5 from 1 to 5 pm

Where: Bricks Wine Co. – 902 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $50

Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer.

When: Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Okotoks Art Gallery – 53 North Railway Street, Okotoks

Price: $85.88

Authentic Indian Feast

This a three-hour culinary experience and cooking class that ends up being an incredible four-course meal, with dishes like butter chicken and garlic coconut rice.

When: Tuesday, March 14 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Location provided after booking

Price: $102.51

Running from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26 (after a two-year hiatus), this dine-out festival has over 60 Calgary restaurants providing multi-course Prix Fixe menus.

Over 10 days, diners can choose from lunches, three and five-course menus, gourmet dinners, tasting style menus, one-of-a-kind chef collaborations, wine pairing dinners, and many other exciting culinary events.

When: Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants

Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course Prix Fixe menus

St. Patrick’s Day

Stay tuned for a list of fun events and specials that different bars and restaurants will be hosting. It’s definitely a highlight of the year in March.

When: Friday, March 17, 2023

Highfield Food & Beverage Market Fest

This is a celebration of all things food and drinks in Calgary’s Brewery Belt area.

When: Saturday, March 18 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 544 38a Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: FREE

The “Calgary’s Best Wings” contest is the chance for lovers of chicken wings across YYC to showcase their creative culinary skills. It’s super easy too, no buying ingredients or making it at home. All you need to do is think up the most delicious wing flavour possible.

The contest is currently up and running, ending on March 13, and judging taking place on March 20.

Where: Tops Pizza & Steakhouse – 9919 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary

Price: Free to enter

Mixology Date Night

Presented by Frenchie Wine Bar and Your Date Night YYC, this is an incredible idea if you’re searching for a date night idea. Couples can learn to build, mix, and shake three hand-crafted cocktails with a partner (and drink them of course), and much more.

When: Friday, March 21 from 7 to 9 pm

Where: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $70

Half Your Plate is an elevated dining experience presented by several of the most celebrated chefs in Calgary.

The goal and theme of the exciting event, besides being a unique culinary experience, is to encourage people to include more fruits and vegetables on their plates.

The collaborative four-course plated dinner will be held at Heritage Park’s Gasoline Alley at 6 pm on Friday, March 24, featuring many of the city’s best food minds.

Where: Heritage Park’s Gasoline Alley

When: Friday, March 24, from 6 to 10 pm

Price: $85

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: March 25, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.

Every Tuesday, this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.

When: Every Tuesday from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Tailgunner Brewing Company — 1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

