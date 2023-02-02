The much-loved Half Your Plate Chef’s Dinner is returning to Calgary next month.

Half Your Plate is an elevated dining experience presented by several of the most celebrated chefs in Calgary.

The goal and theme of the exciting event, besides being a unique culinary experience, is to encourage people to include more fruits and vegetables on their plates.

The collaborative four-course plated dinner will be held at Heritage Park’s Gasoline Alley at 6 pm on Friday, March 24, featuring many of the city’s best food minds.

Besides a plated multi-course dinner, diners will also enjoy an appetizer reception and casual cocktails.

Chef Roy Oh of Roy’s Kitchen, chef Mike Pigot of Pat and Betty’s, chef Adam Ryan of Shrub Bloom, chef Tobias Larcher of Heritage Park, chef Xavier Lacaze of XL Cuisine, and chef Manuel Panfili of the Starbelly Group were all participants at the 2022 version.

Stay tuned to find out who will be cooking for everyone in 2023.

Tickets are on sale now, so don’t miss this once-a-year foodie event in Calgary.

Half Your Plate Chef’s Dinner

Where: Heritage Park’s Gasoline Alley

When: Friday, March 24, from 6 to 10 pm

Price: $85

