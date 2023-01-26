Tops Pizza & Steakhouse, a popular restaurant and bar that’s been around for over 50 years, is hosting a saucy competition right now in Calgary.

The “Calgary’s Best Wings” contest is the chance for lovers of chicken wings across YYC to showcase their creative culinary skills. It’s super easy too, no buying ingredients or making it at home. All you need to do is think up the most delicious wing flavour possible.

For anyone who feels they have what it takes, entrants will choose if it’s a rub, sauce, or a combo of both. Then, you come up with the recipe, instructions on how to make it, and the inspiration behind it.

That’s it, plus thinking up a creative name for the dish.

Esteemed judges will then choose the 10 best-sounding flavours, which will be cooked up by the kitchen team here and judged.

The winner and finalists will get several prizes, but the most coveted award for first place for winning “Calgary’s Best Wings” is receiving a free order of wings per week for a year. It will also earn a place on the Tops menu, a swag bag, and more.

This culinary contest is currently open and will close on March 13, with the judging taking place on March 20.

Think you’ve got the skills?

To enter and for a complete list of rules and guidelines, visit the TOPS website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tops Pizza (@topspizzasouth)

Tops Pizza & Steakhouse

Address: 9919 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary

Instagram