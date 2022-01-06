Best places to get healthy fast food in Calgary
If you’re in need of a veggie-packed meal after weeks of overindulging in holiday treats and eats, join the club.
Calgary has many convenient over-the-counter options for those looking to enjoy the tastiest, freshest, most nutrient-packed offerings they can get their hands on.
Here are the best spots to grab healthy fast food in Calgary.
Kb & Co
This fast-casual eatery is focused on clean conscious eats and offers customers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options packed full of nutritious local ingredients.
Address: 926 16 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-561-9856
Dirt Belly
Grain bowls, light fare, sips, and sweets are just a few of the healthy options you can find at one of Dirt Belly’s three Calgary locations. Always colourful and always fresh, this spot is a no-brainer if you’re searching for nutritious options in YYC.
Address: CORE Shopping Centre – 324 7 Avenue SW
Phone: 403-452-3340
Address: Market Mall – 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW
Phone: 403-475-4816
Address: Brookfield Place, Plus 15 Level – Unit 214, 225 6th Ave SW (Temporarily Closed)
Phone: 403-263-2277
Vitality Kitchen
This spot offers smoothies, acai bowls, grain bowls, breakfast burritos, avocado toast, poke bowls, and bulletproof coffee – aka all the good things in life to keep you fuelled and full.
Address: Fifth Avenue Place – 420 2 Street SW
Phone: 587-475-8775
Fork and Salad
Get healthy, sustainable, nutritious, and delicious grub like steak, chicken, and hummus-based salads at Fork and Salad.
Address: Mount Royal Village – 120, 880 16 Avenue SW
Phone: 403-455-7300
Wise and Wright
Located on the street level of the CORE shopping centre, Wise and Wright is a busy healthy food spot right on Stephen Avenue. You can find many healthy foods on the go here, from bowls to smoothies to their beautifully crafted salads. The avocado toast here, made with chimichurri, mushrooms, and walnuts, is a must-try.
Address: 317 7 Ave SW #163, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-2987
Seed n Salt
Seed n Salt has committed themselves to using real ingredients and has one of the best healthy menus in Calgary. The menu here is as nutritional as it is large, with an impressive number of options. Smoothie bowls and salads are an obvious choice here, and for good reason, but they also have a wide variety of grains, small bites, and avocado toast. They even offer a full breakfast menu that would rival any other breakfast spot.
Address: 2008 4 St SW, CALGARY
Phone: 403-460-9904
Hula
Hula offers a great selection of nutritious and fresh poke bowls in a variety of flavours, including spicy, traditional, and tropical, to name a few.
Address: Brookfield Place – #212-225 6th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-265-8443
Address: Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail S
Phone: 403-386-0222
Address: Centennial Place +15 LEVEL – Unit 215 – 520 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-263-4944
Address: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Rd SE, Calgary
Phone: 587-352-hula
Address: Market Mall – 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-288-1798
Address: Crossiron Mills – 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rockyview County
Phone: 587-351-1920