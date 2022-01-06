Best places to get healthy fast food in Calgary

If you’re in need of a veggie-packed meal after weeks of overindulging in holiday treats and eats, join the club.

Calgary has many convenient over-the-counter options for those looking to enjoy the tastiest, freshest, most nutrient-packed offerings they can get their hands on.

Here are the best spots to grab healthy fast food in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kbandcompany

This fast-casual eatery is focused on clean conscious eats and offers customers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options packed full of nutritious local ingredients.

Address: 926 16 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-561-9856

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dirtbelly (@dirtbelly_yyc) on Oct 29, 2018 at 9:30am PDT

Grain bowls, light fare, sips, and sweets are just a few of the healthy options you can find at one of Dirt Belly’s three Calgary locations. Always colourful and always fresh, this spot is a no-brainer if you’re searching for nutritious options in YYC.

Address: CORE Shopping Centre – 324 7 Avenue SW

Phone: 403-452-3340

Address: Market Mall – 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW

Phone: 403-475-4816

Address: Brookfield Place, Plus 15 Level – Unit 214, 225 6th Ave SW (Temporarily Closed)

Phone: 403-263-2277

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vitality Tap (@vitalitytap_yyc) on Apr 9, 2018 at 8:14am PDT

This spot offers smoothies, acai bowls, grain bowls, breakfast burritos, avocado toast, poke bowls, and bulletproof coffee – aka all the good things in life to keep you fuelled and full.

Address: Fifth Avenue Place – 420 2 Street SW

Phone: 587-475-8775

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by forkandsalad (@forkandsalad) on Nov 18, 2018 at 3:49pm PST

Get healthy, sustainable, nutritious, and delicious grub like steak, chicken, and hummus-based salads at Fork and Salad.

Address: Mount Royal Village – 120, 880 16 Avenue SW

Phone: 403-455-7300

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wise & Wright (@wiseandwright)

Located on the street level of the CORE shopping centre, Wise and Wright is a busy healthy food spot right on Stephen Avenue. You can find many healthy foods on the go here, from bowls to smoothies to their beautifully crafted salads. The avocado toast here, made with chimichurri, mushrooms, and walnuts, is a must-try.

Address: 317 7 Ave SW #163, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-2987

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEED N SALT (@seednsaltcanada)

Seed n Salt has committed themselves to using real ingredients and has one of the best healthy menus in Calgary. The menu here is as nutritional as it is large, with an impressive number of options. Smoothie bowls and salads are an obvious choice here, and for good reason, but they also have a wide variety of grains, small bites, and avocado toast. They even offer a full breakfast menu that would rival any other breakfast spot.

Address: 2008 4 St SW, CALGARY

Phone: 403-460-9904

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hula Poké (@hulapoke) on Dec 28, 2018 at 9:01am PST

Hula offers a great selection of nutritious and fresh poke bowls in a variety of flavours, including spicy, traditional, and tropical, to name a few.

Address: Brookfield Place – #212-225 6th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-265-8443

Address: Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail S

Phone: 403-386-0222

Address: Centennial Place +15 LEVEL – Unit 215 – 520 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-4944

Address: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Rd SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-352-hula

Address: Market Mall – 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-288-1798

Address: Crossiron Mills – 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rockyview County

Phone: 587-351-1920

Instagram