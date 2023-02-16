YYC Food and Drink Experience, one of the premier foodie events of the year, returns to Calgary next month.

Running from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26 (after a two-year hiatus), this dine-out festival has over 60 Calgary restaurants providing multi-course Prix Fixe menus.

Over 10 days, diners can choose from lunches, three and five-course menus, gourmet dinners, tasting style menus, one-of-a-kind chef collaborations, wine pairing dinners, and many other exciting culinary events.

“YYC Food and Drink Experience is back and we are excited to see it continue to enhance Calgary’s restaurant and culinary tourism scene,” said Don House, founder of Culinary Marketing Strategies, in a media release.

“We know between the prix fixe menus, chef collaborations, and special culinary events the festival will invigorate Calgary’s dining scene and give our world-class restaurants added recognition. There’s no better time of the year to try new restaurants at a great value and find some new favourites.”

Not only will some of the city’s best food spots and chefs be showcasing their menus and feature specials, but extremely talented Canadian chefs.

JC Poirier of Vancouver’s Michelin-starred St Lawrence, Alex Chen of Vancouver of Vancouver’s Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, Iron Chef winner and Gold Medal Plates champion, and Top Chef Canada winner Tre Sanderson (to name a few) will be taking part as well.

Stay tuned for an exciting restaurant reveal to see which spots and dishes you can look forward to. You can also visit the site here for more information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Food and Drink Experience (@foodanddrink.exp)

YYC Food and Drink Experience

When: Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants

Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course Prix Fixe menus

Instagram