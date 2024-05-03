These 8 photos perfectly sum up springtime in Victoria

Spring is the perfect prelude to what promises to be an eventful summer on Vancouver Island. It’s like everyone’s emerging from their winter hibernation — and we’re here for it.

While we immerse ourselves in the joys of spring, let’s reminisce with eight snapshots that encapsulate the essence of this season.

Check them out below!

Emerson the Elephant Seal has become a local celebrity. The moulting elephant seal is a bit of a social butterfly and he’s delighted Victoria with his hilarious antics. Photographer Colin Smith was able to capture some delightful shots of the awesome elephant seal. Note: this photo is two photos edited together — not two different Emersons.

Ice Cube played a sold-out show at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre this past spring. The NWA and 21 Jump Street star came as part of his Straight Into Canada Tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is still on tour too!

Surfing on the South Island is mostly a winter and spring thing, and photographer James MacDonald managed to capture some beautiful aerial shots of Sombrio Beach surfers.

It’s whale-watching season! Pacific grey whales returned to the West Coast of Vancouver Island on their northern migration route, and recently, it was revealed that one of the first humpback calves of the 2024 whale-watching season was spotted — pictured above!

On a bittersweet note, Dylan Willows’ celebration at the Royal Theatre in March brought together Victoria’s best bands for two sold-out shows. Victoria really stepped in a big way for the popular DJ host, who recently stepped down due to his cancer diagnosis.

The most tell-tale sign of spring is the blooming cherry blossoms. By mid-February, little rosebuds (between 250,000 to 750,000!) begin to sprout from trees scattered throughout the city until May. Fingers crossed, you might be able to catch a few more before the season’s over!

Not only do cherry blossoms, well, blossom, but so do the amazing gardens around Greater Victoria! This photograph showcases just how special Beacon Hill Park is in the spring — peacocks and all. That’s not the only garden on the South Island, either!

One of the most exciting (and ironic) parts of spring is that all of the summer music festivals announce their lineups. On Vancouver Island, that includes Sunfest, Pachena Bay, Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival, and this “bananas” lineup from Laketown Shakedown featuring Gwen Stefani (who recently headlined Coachella with her band, No Doubt). Start making your summer plans this spring!

