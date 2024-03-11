It’s bigger than hip hop: it’s Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival!

“It’s surreal that today I’m here announcing the 25th anniversary of this festival,” founder Dane Roberts said about the announcement. “[It] always felt like it was one of those ‘imagine if that happened’ moments, and then it comes!”

For its 25th anniversary, Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival has unveiled its lineup featuring headliners Less Than Jake and Dead Prez, plus an entire lineup of global and local roots music.

The best part? Three days of this festival are totally free and take place in Victoria’s stunning Inner Harbour.

Making their Victoria debut, Dead Prez — made up of rappers Stic-man and M1 — will rock the Inner Harbour on Saturday June 22 with its hard-hitting and politically-charged hip hop. The duo gained prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s for their activism-infused tracks addressing issues such as systemic racism, poverty, and inequality. Some of their most notable songs include “Police State,” and “It’s Bigger Than Hip Hop.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dead prez (@deadprez)

Later that night, at the Victoria Curling Club, Less Than Jake will make their long-awaited return to Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival for 2024. They’ve come back after a five-year hiatus, ready to imbue their infectious blend of ska and punk music for the South Island audience. This frenetic, funny, and fun Florida ska band is known for songs like “All My Best Friends Are Metalheads” and “The Science of Selling Yourself Short.”

The best part of Ska Fest is that, throughout the week, you’ll be able to catch some of the most diverse roots, reggae, and ska music in the world at venues across the city, with acts such as UK reggae band Macka B and the Roots Ragga Band and Mungo’s Hi-Fi, as well as Chile’s Gondwana, who will be making their long-awaited debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mungo’s Hi Fi (@mungoshifi)

Plus, there’s always room for favourites, and the Slackers and the Planet Smashers will make their return to the South Island this summer at the newly-renovated Victoria Curling Club. Scattered throughout the week will be local Victoria acts such as Apex Breaks, The Kiltlifters, and the Capital Collective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Capital Collective (@the_capital_collective)



The festival is a five-day affair taking place from Wednesday, June 19 to Sunday, June 23 either in the beautiful Inner Harbour, Lucky Bar, Wicket Hall, or the Victoria Curling Club, and it’s always a celebration of some of the most diverse parts of Vancouver Island and the world.

To check out the lineup and set times click here. Tickets will be available this Friday, March 15 at 10 am.

Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival

When: June 19 to June 23, 2024

Where: Ship Point (Inner Harbour), Lucky Bar, Wicket Hall, and Victoria Curling Club

Tickets: Between $165 (regular admission) and $265 (VIP); get tickets here.