If you’ve ever wanted to see rap icon Ice Cube live in concert in Victoria, you’ll have your chance this spring.

The NWA and 21 Jump Street star announced an extra date on Wednesday morning at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre as part of his Straight Into Canada Tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is also stopping in cities such as Penticton, Abbotsford, Calgary, and Edmonton on the 2024 Canadian tour.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 23 at 10 am.

Ice Cube launched his career in 1987 when he formed NWA with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. He established himself as a West Coast hip-hop heavyweight with his work on Straight Outta Compton and his debut solo album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, which sold over a million copies.

The Los Angeles-born actor and film producer is also a star on screen thanks to his work in the Barbershop and XXX series, Ride Along, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Ice Cube even got to try ketchup chips for the first time with Seth Rogen this summer, so he’s all ready to go for his trip up north.

When: April 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre — 1925 Blanshard Street, Victoria

Cost: Various prices; purchase tickets online starting on Friday, February 23 at 10 am

With files from Ryan Hook