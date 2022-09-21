A list of the best surfing spots around the world has just dropped, and to no British Columbian’s surprise, Tofino was listed as one of the top spots.

The Vancouver Island town that is known for its killer waves is getting the love it deserves on a global scale thanks to new research from ParkSleepFly.

ParkSleepFly analyzed surfing spots by Google searches, Instagram tags, coastline length, and average sea temperatures to reveal the best surfing spots.

Tofino ranked number three just behind the “thrillseeker’s paradise,” Puerto Escondido, Mexico, and Noosa, Australia.

The local spot was recognized for its gentle waves and a laid-back vibe which offers sick waves to all skill levels.

According to ParkSleepFly, the best time to surf Tofino is in January “when the weather and atmosphere are ideal.”

On Instagram, surfing in Tofino has been tagged more than 700,000 times.