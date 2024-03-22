Get ready to immerse yourself in a night of electrifying beats and soul-stirring melodies among the stunning remote nature of Western Vancouver Island at the Pachena Bay Music Festival from July 19 to 21.
The festival in the unparalleled setting of Huu-ay-aht traditional territory alongside the rugged Bamfield mainline, and the weekend features live music, workshops, beach days, and a ton of amazing off-site adventures.
It’s a beachfront music festival in a remote community surrounded by the ocean and forests, featuring primarily electronic, hip-hop, and roots music.
Headliners include Justin Martin, who continues to captivate audiences with his infectious beats and dynamic performances since making waves in the electronic music community back in 2003 with his debut record, The Sad Piano.
Joining Martin is BC supergroup Lazy Syrup Orchestra, a dynamic group known for its eclectic blend of live and electronic music suited for peak-our club performances to golden-hour festival sets.
One of the biggest DJs headlining will be The Polish Ambassador, a true renaissance man of the music world known for his animated safaris in technicolour sound that will transport you to another dimension.
The best part of the festival is the amount of representation amongst its artists.
Handsome Tiger, an Anishinaabe Métis music producer and DJ hailing from Turtle Island, now based in Vancouver, seamlessly combines traditional sounds from his culture with contemporary electronic bass music, earning him recognition as one of CBC Music’s “6 Indigenous Artists You Need to Know” in 2021 and CBC’s “Reclaimed Artists to Watch” in 2020.
Tickets cost $300 for a weekend and camping pass, $150 for youth aged 13 to 18, and $50 for kids under 12.
Pachena Bay Music Festival
Where: Bamfield, Vancouver Island
When: July 19 to 21