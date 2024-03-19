Vancouver Island photographer captures thrilling footage of killer whales

Geoff Heith has been awaiting the chance to capture a killer whale on camera for three years.

Since relocating from Abbotsford to Port Hardy, the professional photographer and videographer has longed for the opportunity. March, with its annual herring spawn, presented the perfect window.

Heith told Daily Hive there was no chance he was missing out.

“I booked off the month,” he said. “And I was fortunate enough to see a killer whale breaching on my first trip out.”

Accompanied by his friend Peter Dick aboard the SS Fun Ship, a tourism and charter vessel in the Comox Valley, Heith recorded the remarkable sight in an Instagram video. He said he counted between 15 to 20 orcas that day.

“I’ve seen orcas before, but never breaching,” he said. “It’s an adrenaline rush, and to see it multiple times and capture it on photo and video is that much better. The galaxy was definitely saying, ‘Today is the day.'”

March is an exciting time for wildlife enthusiasts on Vancouver Island.

In Tofino, Pacific grey whales are returning to the west coast of Vancouver Island for the spring and summer, and between Parksville and Comox — off Vancouver Island’s east coast — the herring spawn are turning the ocean a beautiful bright shade of blue, attracting wildlife of all kinds.

“When the herring spawn, there’s tons of wildlife everywhere,” Heith said. “Transient orcas move with their food, so they’re following the sea lions who are fishing [during the spawn]. The orcas we saw were hunting sea lions.”

While orcas inspire awe and majesty, Heith also said he wants to stress how important it is that orcas need to be approached with caution and, more often than not, with an expert.

“There’s a lot of rules following orcas. [In that instance], we were 400 meters away. It’s really important to keep your distance,” he said.

“I always tell inexperienced people that it’s important to find a reputable and ethical whale-watching guide company.”

Whale watching is a magical experience and a right of passage for Vancouver Island locals.

Recently in Victoria, residents were excited to see a pod of orcas swimming near Dallas Road in James Bay.

Until October, you’ll likely be able to watch a few whales, so keep your eyes peeled.