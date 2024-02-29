These are the best spots to see cherry blossoms in Victoria

Spring is in the air, and the most tell-tale sign of that is the blooming cherry blossoms.

By mid-February, little rosebuds (between 250,000 to 750,000!) begin to sprout from trees scattered throughout the city, and you can catch them until May.

Here are some of the best places you can catch them.

Legislature grounds

Take in the beautiful BC Legislature grounds, with its historic architecture, vibrant flower beds, and beautifully blooming cherry blossoms among the picturesque views of the nearby Inner Harbour.

View Street

Elegant heritage buildings and tree-lined sidewalks paint this downtown street, offering picturesque strolls of the blooming white and pink cherry blossoms. Lined with boutique shops, cozy cafes, Hermann’s Jazz Club, and quaint galleries, it’s a great street for nature and culture.

Craigdarroch Castle

Craigdarroch Castle is a testament to the city’s Victorian heritage. Perched atop a hill, it’s a captivating glimpse into the lavish lifestyle of the past, and the perfect grounds to observe the cherry blossoms.

Chinatown

Chinatown is, effectively, Victoria’s cultural hub. There are amazing restaurants, shops, and, you guessed it, cherry blossoms. It’s especially beautiful in contrast with the rich cultural tapestry of Fan Tan Alley and the Gates of Harmonious Interest.

Butchart Gardens

Take a trip 30 minutes outside Victoria, to Brentwood Bay, and meander along Victoria’s crowning jewel. Wind down pathways amidst 150 flower beds, and enjoy the mesmerizing sights of the cherry blossoms this spring.

Blanshard Street

Like anywhere else downtown, Blanshard Street is live with vibrant shops and cafes, offering a charming blend of local flavour and historic charm. Lined with majestic trees, it serves as a bustling thoroughfare and a great spot to see cherry blossoms.

James Bay

When people think of Victoria, they probably think of this waterfront neighbourhood. With charming heritage homes, scenic parks, and panoramic views of the ocean and distant Olympic mountains, it’s a perfect place to observe the cherry blossoms.

Belleville Street at the Inner Harbour

Belleville Street has a delightful mix of maritime history and modern allure, with its iconic Empress Hotel standing as a beacon of elegance along the Inner Harbour. Stroll along this picturesque waterfront promenade to enjoy stunning views, waterfront dining, and access to popular attractions like the Royal BC Museum and the BC Legislature.

Beacon Hill Park

This sprawling urban oasis is one of the best parks in Victoria, and therefore, an awesome place to take in the cherry blossoms. Meandering pathways lead to panoramic viewpoints, playgrounds, and ponds, including majestic peacocks and towering totem poles.

Oak Bay

In Oak Bay, the arrival of cherry blossoms signals the poetic transition into spring, painting the streets with delicate hues of pink and white. Oak Bay is typically a beautiful neighbourhood, with heritage homes, Garry oak trees, and stunning beaches, and every spring, it becomes even more picturesque.

Hatley Castle

Hatley Castle on the Royal Roads University grounds is most famous as home to Professor Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in the X-Men and Deadpool series. The Colwood property is full of trails and diverse plant life, and around springtime, a stunning display of cherry blossoms.

