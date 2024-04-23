Keith Urban, Lee Brice and Josh Ross among headliners at Sunfest

Get ready to wrangle, Vancouver Island, as the Cowichan Valley plays host once more to the biggest country music bash in the province this summer, featuring headliners Keith Urban, Lee Brice, and Josh Ross.

Sunfest will rock Laketown Ranch from August 1 to 4, following hot on the heels of Laketown Shakedown, which is boasting this “bananas” lineup.

Like a sturdy pair of boots, the Sunfest lineup is classic, dependable, and ready to kick up some dust!

On Thursday, The Washboard Union will headline, and Victoria band Whiskey Business will kick off the festival at the beautiful Laketown Ranch grounds.

