Keith Urban, Lee Brice and Josh Ross among headliners at Sunfest

Get ready to wrangle, Vancouver Island, as the Cowichan Valley plays host once more to the biggest country music bash in the province this summer, featuring headliners Keith Urban, Lee Brice, and Josh Ross.
Sunfest will rock Laketown Ranch from August 1 to 4, following hot on the heels of Laketown Shakedown, which is boasting this “bananas” lineup.
Like a sturdy pair of boots, the Sunfest lineup is classic, dependable, and ready to kick up some dust!
On Thursday, The Washboard Union will headline, and Victoria band Whiskey Business will kick off the festival at the beautiful Laketown Ranch grounds.
Then on Friday, it’s showtime with four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban mounting the Laketown Ranch stage. Canadian Grammy nominee Steve Lee Olsen will join him, along with a lineup of promising artists including Dave Hartney and Born Reckless.
On Saturday, Grammy winner and Nashville’s Lee Brice takes the spotlight, showcasing his platinum-selling albums, with Josh Ross and Alli Walker setting the stage for his headlining performance. Canadian female country duo Nice Horse will also play on Saturday.
Sunday will be a perfect sendoff, featuring Cole Swindell (who just released a new single), alongside The Reklaws and a lineup including Abby Anderson and Brian Harwood.
So, get ready to holler and hoot, Vancouver Island!
Sunfest
Where: 8811 Youbou Road #648, Lake Cowichan, BC
When: Thursday, August 1 to Sunday, August 4
Tickets: Prices range depending on packages, available here
