Stuck at Swartz Bay? Here are 10 ways to kill time at this BC Ferries terminal

For those taking BC Ferries from Victoria to the Mainland, you might be waiting for a while thanks to the busy summer travel season, sold-out reservations, a broken boat, naive assumptions no one else would be travelling on a long weekend, or a crewing issue — so we thought of some ways you could kill time while you’re stuck waiting at the Swartz Bay terminal.

Pack your Nintendo Switch

This feels like a no-brainer, but if you have a Nintendo Switch and are braving BC Ferries this weekend, bring the Zelda game along for the ride or be the envy of all around you by powering up your OG Nintendo for some vintage Tetris. Please let us play too!

Look out the window and try to spot marine wildlife

The seal pup pictured above was rescued near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal in 2020.

While you won’t see Chantel by the ferry terminal, there’s a good chance you could spot other seals or marine wildlife, and it all depends on the season. The return of Pacific grey whales to the waters off Vancouver Island on their northern migration route is an annual event, typically between February and April. If you missed that, you could maybe spot a humpback whale, a porpoise, or a pod of orcas. Beautiful BC is right!

Read Daily Hive articles on your iPad

The picture above might also be a way to be thankful you are taking a break from Vancouver Island, which has the highest concentration of cougars on the planet. That said, these elusive cats are still less deadly than bees.

The picture above might also be a way to be thankful you are taking a break from Vancouver Island, which has the highest concentration of cougars on the planet. That said, these elusive cats are still less deadly than bees.

Be a movie star

We all know that BC is the stand-in for pretty much everywhere on the planet for TV and movies, as Hollywood North is a favourite filming spot for many obvious reasons. But you might not know that the BC Ferries terminal itself has had its star-studded closeup as well, most recently in Maid. It wasn’t the only Vancouver Island location, if you want to check them all out, head here.

Eat

While you can’t enjoy the once-famous buffet on board the ferry, there is something new coming, and we are excited for its rollout. However, while you wait for that, there are lots of offerings at the terminal itself, and we can vouch that while you might be grumpy at the prices, you will be less “hangry” than if you don’t. Hate that idea? Pack a cooler with snacks and pop the trunk for a terminal tailgate party.

Plus, eating is better than fuming at your existence of dealing with long delays and wondering how long it’ll take you to get to Vancouver since you didn’t have breakfast or lunch and don’t want vending machine food.

Read a fricking book

The digital age has taken over, and the constant doomscrolling and other related factors can seriously impact your mental health.

So instead of anxiously texting and getting angry about the situation at BC Ferries, grab one of the best books ever written and get lost for a while.

Spend some loving time with your partner

If you’re travelling with a partner and both are stuck waiting for hours for the next sailing, immerse yourself in each other because, as The Beatles said, all you need is love.

Or you can do what many couples do and bicker, but that probably wouldn’t be as fun.

Spend some time loving ChatGPT

ChatGPT is potentially full of fun.

If you’re travelling alone, it can keep you company, tell you jokes, or even tell you a story.

Here’s a ChatGPT joke:

Figure out what you’ll do once you FINALLY get to the other side

One thing that could be fun to do while you’re waiting stuck at a ferry terminal is to plot out what you’re going to do once you get to your destination.

Whether it’s restaurants you visit, sights you’ll see, or whatever, it’s a better way to kill time than panicking about your delay. Want to avoid the usual spots? We rounded up our favourite summertime adventures that aren’t the standard Stanley Park or Gastown Steam Clock visits.

Meditate

This might seem like a hokey suggestion, but with a busy commute and panicked and anxious people all around you, one of the best things you can do for your mental health is just sit and breathe.

Before you know it, the gates will open, and you’ll be stuck waiting in line to order food instead.

Take a deep breath.

Leave your suggestions in the comments.