The iconic Old English Inn in Esquimalt will soon reopen as a boutique hotel and property. It will feature a wood-fired-focused kitchen and restaurant, which will open this summer.

Acquired in 2015 by Aragon Properties, the property is being reinvented by design architect Paul Merrick. According to a press release, Rosemead House will open this fall after the heritage property has undergone an extensive top-to-bottom restoration.

Janevca Kitchen and Lounge, the hotel’s signature restaurant, will open this summer, ahead of the grand reopening of Rosemead House.

Helmed by Vancouver-born and raised chef Andrea Alridge (Raincity Grill, CinCin Ristorante + Bar and Osteria Savio Volpe), the restaurant is bringing forward the ancient art of cooking over a wood fire to Vancouver Island, offering a unique dining experience with stunning views of Esquimalt and the Salish Sea.

“With Janevca Kitchen and Lounge, [Aldrige] takes cues from her Filipino and Jamaican heritage and traditional over-the-fire cooking techniques to develop a menu that marries elements from different cuisines,” a representative from Janevca told Daily Hive.

The newly restored hotel will feature 28 unique guest rooms, long-term stay suites, the Janevca Kitchen and Lounge, the Salt and Ivy Spa, and over 2,500 square feet of new meeting and event space. The property will also feature 179 privately owned residences.

Rosemead intends to offer a boutique hotel experience for Greater Victoria’s guests. It will serve as the centerpiece of the Oakwoods community, a master-planned condo development in the Victoria area that includes Esquimalt Town Square, Cook Street Village in Victoria, and the upcoming Wadams Farm in Sooke.

“As we restore this beloved hotel to its original splendour with an eye for the future, we are proud to showcase the area’s history and culture while creating a world-class hospitality experience for all who visit,” says Lenny Moy, owner of Aragon Properties.

Built in 1906, the English Inn — designed by architect Sam McClure — started as a manor home. In 1947, it was converted into the Old English Inn. Maclure is renowned for Tudor Revival architecture, which is evident in homes across Oak Bay, James Bay, and beyond.

The English Inn enjoyed decades as a landmark, hosting society weddings and heads of state, before receiving heritage designation in 2012.