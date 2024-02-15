Vancouver Island is getting a huge whale festival next month

Conservation and environmental stewardship are central to the values cherished by most Vancouver Island residents.

And while there’s always more work to do on that front, sometimes it’s great to stop and smell the roses — or in this case, watch the whales.

If you’re lucky, you can catch the whales while you ride BC Ferries from Vancouver to Sidney (or vice-versa), but a Vancouver Island festival provides an even better seat to see the majestic nature of whales.

The annual Pacific Rim Whale Festival has been operating, officially, since the 1980s. It’s a celebration of the return of Pacific grey whales to the West Coast of Vancouver Island on their northern migration route.

Hosted at Pacific Rim National Park between Tofino and Ucluelet, the week-long festival hosts several fun events throughout the area, with the main event being the viewing of thousands of these beautiful creatures returning to their Canadian homes for the spring and summer.

There will also be ample opportunities and events where you can learn more about nature, conservation, and whales from experts in the field. And be sure to pack your bibs, because there will also be a chowder showdown!