BC Ferries is conducting another public consultation on what kind of dining and lounge concept should replace the former Pacific Buffet space aboard the vessels serving the major route between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

The all-you-can-eat buffet came to an end upon the onset of the pandemic after a 44-year run. The ferry corporation announced this past June that the Pacific Buffet will never reopen.

BC Ferries states the previous Pacific Buffet concept lost about $1.2 million in its last operating year before the pandemic. Moreover, it attracted just less than 9% of the 4.87 million passengers that used the ferry route.

The Pacific Buffet required seven staff to operate per sailing, or more than 80 crew.

The first survey earlier this year, which saw 10,000 respondents, included feedback such as creating a new dining amenity, providing comfortable seats and a view not offered in other parts of the vessel, and high-quality food options.

And on Wednesday, with the launch of the second survey, the ferry corporation is hoping to receive input on its specific ideas.

The proposed new concept will provide passengers with a quiet, comfortable space.

Under this new concept, BC Ferries is considering “bundled pricing” where passengers would pay one price that includes lounge entry, unlimited non-alcoholic drinks — coffee, tea, and soft drinks — unlimited small snacks, and one serving of an entree menu item of their choice. Alcoholic drinks would come at an additional cost.

Bundled pricing to get into the lounge could range between $22 and $28.

But another pricing option is “tiered menu pricing,” with passengers choosing from different price options that would include lounge entry, unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, and unlimited small snacks. The first small pricing tier could range between $15 and $17 with a small snack, while the second tier could come with both a small snack and entree menu selection for a price of between $25 and $27.

The third pricing option under consideration is an entry fee plus a la carte menu pricing, which would include lounge entry, unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, and small snacks, plus the option to order food from the a la carte menu for an additional price between $9 and $20, based on the item. The entry fee could range between $6 and $15 under one scheme without food purchase or $9 in another scheme, reduced to $5 with the purchase of an a la carte menu item.

Here are some potential menu options as proposed by BC Ferries during the second public consultation:

Snack options: Chips and Dip: Kettle chips served with a side of house-made chipotle lime dip. Pepperoni Cup: A snack-sized serving of pepperoni and beef jerky. Soft Pretzel Board: A soft, warm pretzel served with spicy mustard, sauerkraut, and pickled vegetables.

Breakfast options: Cranberry Coconut Oatmeal Plate: Fresh oatmeal with dried cranberries, coconut, and sunflower seeds served with a side of yogurt topped with fresh berries. Continental Breakfast Plate: A croissant and a slice of orange cranberry loaf served with cheddar cheese, orange slices, dried cranberries, and jam with a side of coconut chia pudding topped with fresh berries. Farmer Continental Breakfast Plate: A croissant, slice of orange cranberry loaf, prosciutto, and a hard-boiled egg with cheddar cheese, orange slices, and jam with a side of coconut chia pudding topped with fresh berries. Breakfast Scramble Plate: Scrambled egg, smoked salmon or prosciutto with grilled tomato and a croissant.

Meal-sized entree options for lunch and dinner: Bratwurst Dog: A bratwurst with all the fixings served with a side of kettle chips. Charcuterie Board: A selection of cured meats and crostini served with spicy mustard, dried cranberries, and pickled vegetables. Cheese Board: A selection of two cheeses, and crostini served with chutney, dried cranberries, and pickled vegetables. Cobb Salad: A classic cob salad with chicken breast, bacon, and hard-boiled egg. Steelhead and Cashew Salad: Steelhead filet with oranges and cashews arranged on a bed of kale slaw and romaine lettuce. Butter chicken: Butter chicken served with rice and naan bread topped with fresh cilantro.

Dessert options: Beignet Plate: Beignets served with a side of chocolate sauce for dipping. Quinoa Date Bar: A classic date bar with a high-protein quinoa base. Caramel Apple Crostata: Apples with brown sugar and cinnamon baked in a flakey crust.



In addition to seeking feedback on pricing and menu options, BC Ferries is also looking for input on the potential ability to pre-book and pre-pay to visit the new lounge, and whether it should make the space family-friendly with the inclusion of kids or an adults-only experience.

BC Ferries’ second online survey seeking public input is now open.

In comparison, in June 2019, the flat-rate Pacific Buffet was priced at $21.50 for adults and $11.95 for kids during breakfast sailings, $22.75 for adults and $12.50 for kids during lunch sailings, $14.50 for adults and $8.50 for kids during the late afternoon and late evening “light buffet” sailings, and $26.95 for adults and $14.50 for kids during dinner sailings in the early evening.

This was the full menu and pricing of the Pacific Buffet during its final months of operation: