NewsHumour & Weird

Dude, where's my Cybertruck? Tesla gets towed in downtown Vancouver

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Aug 15 2024, 1:00 pm
Dude, where's my Cybertruck? Tesla gets towed in downtown Vancouver
Submitted

A Tesla Cybertruck being towed in downtown Vancouver generated quite a stir as onlookers pulled out their phones to snap pictures.

The futuristic-looking vehicle was seen on Tuesday afternoon hitched to a Busters Towing truck at the intersection of Thurlow and Alberni streets.

It’s not known if the Cybertuck suffered a mechanical problem or if it was just parked illegally. Either way, it made its way out of downtown with its back wheels supported by dollies.

The conspicuous trucks have been spotted in and around Vancouver in recent months ahead of their scheduled launch in Canada.

The vehicle was first announced in 2019, and deliveries to Canadian customers who placed preorders are scheduled to begin in 2025.

A Cybertruck was in Vancouver this spring for the International Auto Show and was also on display at a dealership in Langley.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Humour & Weird
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop