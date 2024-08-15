Dude, where's my Cybertruck? Tesla gets towed in downtown Vancouver

A Tesla Cybertruck being towed in downtown Vancouver generated quite a stir as onlookers pulled out their phones to snap pictures.

The futuristic-looking vehicle was seen on Tuesday afternoon hitched to a Busters Towing truck at the intersection of Thurlow and Alberni streets.

It’s not known if the Cybertuck suffered a mechanical problem or if it was just parked illegally. Either way, it made its way out of downtown with its back wheels supported by dollies.

The conspicuous trucks have been spotted in and around Vancouver in recent months ahead of their scheduled launch in Canada.

The vehicle was first announced in 2019, and deliveries to Canadian customers who placed preorders are scheduled to begin in 2025.

A Cybertruck was in Vancouver this spring for the International Auto Show and was also on display at a dealership in Langley.