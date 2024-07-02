"Main reason I went": Victoria reacts to cancelled Canada Day drone show
The drone show scheduled for Canada Day in Victoria’s Inner Harbour was cancelled at the last minute due to heavy winds.
While the music and fireworks proceeded as planned, winds of 20 km/h made the drone show impossible. Online, people expressed disappointment not over the cancellation itself, but primarily due to the lack of communication from the City.
“It would’ve been nice for them to say something though 🙁 at least acknowledge it,” said Reddit user mwenner88.
“That was the main reason I went. So disappointed we didn’t get to see anything without any explanation,” added user moonriver1993.
Victoria’s drone show, designed by Kwakwaka’wakw artist Rande Cook, was meant to feature a spoken word piece by Victoria’s Poet Laureate Marie Specht, including sections read in the Lekwungen language.
Despite the cancellation, many expressed that it was one of the better fireworks shows they’d seen in Victoria.
“At least the fireworks were amazing,” said Reddit user Kanthalas. “Prob[ably] the best I’ve seen in Victoria.”
Drone light shows have been gaining popularity in Victoria over the past year, with multiple shows featured at Rifflandia in 2023. They are considered a more affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks.
However, drones are challenging to operate in high winds, which can affect their stability, especially with multiple drones involved.
As of now, the City has not rescheduled the drone show.