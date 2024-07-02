"Main reason I went": Victoria reacts to cancelled Canada Day drone show

The drone show scheduled for Canada Day in Victoria’s Inner Harbour was cancelled at the last minute due to heavy winds.

While the music and fireworks proceeded as planned, winds of 20 km/h made the drone show impossible. Online, people expressed disappointment not over the cancellation itself, but primarily due to the lack of communication from the City.

“It would’ve been nice for them to say something though 🙁 at least acknowledge it,” said Reddit user mwenner88.