Netflix releases new map showing "Maid" filming locations in BC

Fans of Maid can now visit some of the iconic shooting locations in Victoria thanks to Netflix’s new interactive map.

Rom-com queen Andie MacDowell and her daughter Margaret Qualley co-star in the Netflix series, which has become one of the most binged shows this year. Although the drama is set in Port Hampstead, Washington, it was filmed in BC — marking Victoria’s biggest production to date with a $10 million budget.

Eagle-eyed fans have already spotted some of the filming locations, which the streaming giant has made easily accessible on their website, Netflix in Your Neighbourhood.

The series, based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, is a heartrending tale about a young mother (Qualley) who cleans homes to survive after escaping an abusive relationship.

Over 160 spots in Victoria were featured in Maid, which shot entirely on location.

A few locations detailed on the new interactive map include the stunning mansion Margaret’s character Alex works at, located in Saanich’s Ten Mile Point. The modern, 7,000-square-foot home, built in 2017, is on McAnally Road and features a waterfront view with a jacuzzi. At one point, the lead character unwinds in the hot tub after a long day of work.

The Duke Saloon, where Margaret’s character Alex meets the partner she is later forced to escape, was also used for filming, as well as Brentwood Bay’s Sassy’s Family Restaurant.

The Guild — otherwise known to fans as The Singing Swan Bar — is where character the Sean works as a bartender. The evening venue is just a stone’s throw from Red Fish Blue Fish and Little Jumbo Restaurant & Bar, also ID’d on the map.

Fernwood Square has a prominent close-up in episode four of Maid, when the character of Alex meets Sean to pick up Maddy in a public place (which is in front of The Belfry Theatre).

Daily Hive identified several other locations last month, such as Saanich’s Gordon Head Recreation Center, which doubled as Quimper Regional Hospital. The Swartz Bay ferry terminal, a Great Canadian Dollar Store, the Sidney Pier and View Royal’s Helmcken Market also got the Hollywood treatment for Maid.

“We didn’t have sets…We were a location shoot. That comes through. Victoria is such a character on the show,” executive producer Molly Smith Metzler said in an interview to the Times Colonist.

“I would jump at the chance to shoot here again, but I’ve been reluctant to tell too many people about Victoria, because it is such a wonderful place to shoot,” wrote Smith Metzler. “It has everything you want when you’re shooting, plus that feeling of being somewhere very warm and special.”