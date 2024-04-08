YVR Airport among top 10 airports worldwide for food and drinks

It’s been no secret that YVR Airport has been levelling up its food game recently, and it looks like that hard work is starting to pay off.

In a ranking created by Food and Wine, YVR Airport was among the top 10 airports for food and drinks in the world.

YVR landed itself as number 10 on the list and was only beaten out by nine other airports, including Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, Tokyo-Narita International Airport in Narita, Japan, and Heathrow Airport in London, England.

Food and Wine made sure to specifically shout out dining spots like Globe@YVR (located at US Terminal Level 4), which it said “offers both gorgeous runway views and dishes that incorporate sustainable seafood caught right in the Pacific Northwest.”

Additionally, Jetside Lounge (also located at US Terminal Level 4) also got a mention, with Food and Wine saying this is “where the Okanagan wines are always flowing.”

YVR has also recently opened up numerous new food and drink ventures like Paper Planes Cafe and Triple O’s.

