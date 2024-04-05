This BC city is getting serious recognition and we can see why

When it comes to the best spring and summer getaways for British Columbians, sometimes staying closer to home offers the best bang for your buck. We turned our sights north to a city that has been making headlines lately for its affordability, views, and outdoor adventures: Prince George.

Travel + Leisure listed Prince George among its top spots in the “Places to Retire in Canada” ranking and we can see why. With more than 100 parks and green spaces, rivers, and five nearby ski hills, the city also offers a vibrant arts scene.

Many of our Vancouver friends aren’t waiting to retire to see Prince George; they are packing up and moving full-time in search of a balance of urban and rural offerings.

While we might not be willing to take that plunge right now, we did want to find out what awaits us if we embark on a week-long adventure.

We asked Emily Woodland with Tourism Prince George to round up her favourites, and it might mean a road trip is in your future!

Learn its history

Take in an exhibition at Two Rivers Art Gallery, which is found on the traditional and unceded territory of the Lheidli T’enneh. The gallery combines Indigenous art with contemporary pieces to show the creativity of this city and the central interior. Keep an eye out for changing exhibits on the Events Calendar.

Explore the craft brewery scene

One of the best ways to introduce your palate to the area’s best brews is through a local Brewery Crawl. Prince George boasts three local craft breweries: Crossroads Brewing & Distillery, Trench Brewing & Distilling, and Deadfall Brewing. The experience is a must if you want to cross off the region on your BC Ale Trail list.

What goes well with beer? Burgers! Take a listen to the TakeOnPG Podcast to find out where you’ll find the best burgers in Prince George.

Seriously scenic lunch options

There are so many options to take in the sights and sounds of this city. One of the local favourites is taking a tour of Northern Lights Winery and enjoying a picnic by the river. Click here for tours.

Play “I Spy” in the forest

Visit Cottonwood Island Park and see if you can spot the carvings in the trees. Check out this video below of the local legend behind the carvings.

Take a float or catch a fish

Okay, we can’t guarantee you’ll catch a fish, but we promise a day spent trying on one of the many local lakes, or just taking a float instead, sure beats working! There are so many great spots for paddling or fishing. Our picks include Shane Lake, Tabor Lake, Eena Lake, and Purden Lake. Click here for some great fishing!

Explore a rare ecosystem

Take a trip out of town to the world’s only inland temperate rainforest, Chun T’oh Whudujut, which means Ancient Forest, and explore past incredible plants, mosses, lichens, and western red cedars. The provincial park offers lots of hiking options, plus for those who prefer to be more sure-footed, there’s also a 23 km long boardwalk, which will take you to a majestic waterfall. Click here to learn more.

Go back in time

Learn about Prince George at The Central BC Railway and Forestry Museum, which speaks to the history and impact that rail and forestry have had on the area. Feeling nerdy? The Exploration Place is a science centre with new offerings all the time.

Hit the trails

Even if you are new to the sport, mountain biking might be one way to see this area while also getting an amazing workout. Locals suggest Pidherny, Otway, or Tabor Mountain for trails for beginners or pros; just make sure you bring your helmet.

Check out the website for local tips and tricks for hitting the trails and even where to rent the gear.

Stare at the sky

Go birdwatching and spot a new feathered friend at patches like Connaught Hill Park, Cottonwood Park, or Hudon’s Bay Wetland. Spring is a great time for Red-breasted Sapsuckers, Mallards, and Pileated Woodpeckers. You can find more info on birding in Prince George on The BC Bird Trail.

Saddle up!

Experience Northern BC on horseback with a trail ride at El Shaddai Ranch, among towering trees and flowering fields. It’s perfect for a springtime adventure, plus you can join for a sunset ride for a picture-perfect date night.

Learn more about Sean and his team before heading out to explore the vast wilderness.

What do you think? Will you be heading to Prince George? Let us know in the comments below.