Paper Planes Cafe just opened inside the YVR airport

Need an excuse to book your next vacation? A new cafe just opened in the YVR Airport called Paper Planes Café, a new concept in partnership with the Pacific Autism Family Network (PAFN).

The staff at Paper Planes Café will include a team of individuals of different abilities from the neurodiverse community. This will be the first cafe of its kind in a Canadian airport.

You can expect an assortment of coffees, hot drinks, and quick snacks to enjoy before your flight.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paper Planes Café to YVR in partnership with Pacific Autism Family Network,” said Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of the Vancouver Airport Authority.

“Paper Planes Café is more than just a coffee shop, it is a place where adults with diverse abilities can gain paid employment, training, and valuable work experience. Travellers passing through YVR will have an opportunity to enjoy quality food and beverages while also upholding employment opportunities for individuals across the neurodiverse community in a safe and empowering place.”

Additionally, the YVR airport and PAFN will deliver a training program through the cafe for up to six months for all staff focused on skills typical to the restaurant and service industry, such as barista talents, food preparation, and customer service. Once the training is complete, staff will receive help with their job search as well.

This new cafe is part of the ever-improving, reimagined food and beverage offerings at YVR.

Paper Planes Café at YVR will be located in the Domestic Arrivals area on Level 2 and will be open seven days a week from 8 am to 8 pm.

Paper Planes Cafe

Address: YVR Airport — 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond