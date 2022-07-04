Travelling can be stressful and exhausting – especially lately.

The one thing that shouldn’t be stressful, though, is getting a good bite to eat before a flight.

Vancouver International Airport has consistently been named one of the best airports in North America, and one of the main reasons why is because of the fantastic food options available to travellers.

Next time you’re travelling through YVR, save yourself from having to eat airplane food and stop by one of these tasty spots for a filling and delicious meal pre-take-off.

Located in the airport’s domestic terminal post-security near gate C46, this outpost of the Vancouver-based brand offers travellers its signature gourmet sandwiches, salads, soups, and more. Offering eats made with fresh, local ingredients, this gourmet delicatessen is open from 6:30 am to 9 pm.

Location: Post-security, Domestic Terminal (gate C46)

This edgy chain hails from Denmark, where it was founded in 2002 before skyrocketing to a fleet of locations numbering over 200. The popular juice bar and coffee shop mashup offers light breakfast options, sandwiches, juice, and specialty drinks too.

Location: Post-security, Domestic Terminal (near gate C45)

International coffee purveyor illycaffè is open at Gate D65, offering travellers an authentic Italian coffee bar experience.

Location: Post-security, International Terminal (near gate D69)

One of Vancouver’s favourite taco spots also happens to have an airport outpost. Sal y Limon is known for its delicious authentic Mexican grub, and its spot in the airport is licensed…so…pre-flight margarita, anyone?

Location: Post-security, Transborder Terminal (near gate E88)

Pajo’s is known as one of the best spots to grab fish and chips in the Lower Mainland, and its YVR location is no exception. This spot also serves burgers and other tasty fast-food favourites.

Location: Pre-security, International Terminal

Serving goodies from local spots including Rosemary Rocksalt Bagels, 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters, and Purebread, this market inside the Domestic terminal is a one-stop shop for all things delicious and local.

Location: Pacific Farms Market, Domestic Terminal in Pier C

One of the top choices for healthy eats, Freshii serves bowls, salads, smoothies, and other veggie-packed dishes to give you a little energy boost before a long flight.

Location: Pre-Security, International Terminal, Level 3

Vancouver classic Japadog is a must-stop for some fantastic eats to help get you through the long security line. This spots serves the brand’s signature Japanese-inspired hot dogs, as well as fries and other snacks.

Location: Pre-security, Domestic Terminal, Level 3

With two locations in YVR (in both the US and Domestic terminals), Vino Volo is a solid choice for a pre-flight glass of vino, small plates, and entrees.

Location: Post-security, US Terminal (Gate E83); post-security, Domestic Terminal (Gate B17)

This Vietnamese spot serves up quick and delicious eats like Banh Mi, pho, and rice dishes.

Location: Post-Security, US Terminal (near gate E84)

This restaurant and bar is located inside the Fairmont Vancouver Airport, just above the US Departures terminal. If you’ve got a bit of extra time, stop by for a dinner or breakfast and try its sustainable, locally-sourced, Pacific Northwest-inspired dishes.

Location: Pre-Security, US Terminal, Level 4

Serving up a variety of Asian dishes, Hanami is the spot to go for California rolls, bento boxes, or warming noodle soups.

Located: Post-security, International Terminal (gate D71)

Grab some fresh Vietnamese eats at this spot serving pho, spring rolls, rice dishes, sandwiches, and beverages.

Location: Pre-security, International Terminal, Level 3

With files from Hanna McLean